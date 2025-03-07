3 NASCAR drivers who can win their first Cup race of the season at Phoenix feat. Chase Elliott

The fourth race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is on the horizon. Several drivers will enter the Phoenix spring race looking for their win of the year, including Chase Elliott, who once won on the Arizona-based track for his first championship title.

Dubbed the Shriners Children's 500, the upcoming race will host the Cup drivers on its 1.0-mile oval track with 312 laps of racing. It follows the Circuit of the Americas race weekend where Christopher Bell achieved a back-to-back feat.

While Bell is in good form to win three consecutive races this Sunday, he is ruled out on this list since he already won. Instead, the list includes NASCAR drivers who can win their first win of the season.

1. Chase Elliott

Chase Elliott has looked strong so far this season, but bad luck slowed his push in the standings. Notably, the Hendrick Motorsports star was collected several times in the season-opener at the Daytona International Speedway, eventually finishing 15th.

Elliott bounced back at COTA with a fourth-place finish, earning him the fifth spot in the standings. The Dawsonville native will carry the momentum at Phoenix Raceway, an intermediate track where he has qualified in the top five in five of the last eight races.

Chase Elliott won at Phoenix Raceway in 2020 for his first championship - Source: Imagn

Driving the No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro, the 2020 NASCAR champion has already won a race this year but was a non-points-paying contest at Bowman Gray Stadium.

2. Ryan Blaney

One of the favorites to win the Phoenix spring race is Ryan Blaney. The Team Penske driver is still looking for his first victory of the 2025 NASCAR season despite topping the standings for some time until he finished 25th at COTA and dropped behind William Byron.

Stats-wise, Blaney has finished in the top five in the last seven races at Phoenix Raceway. He was the second-placer the last time NASCAR visited the track in November 2024, finishing behind teammate Joey Logano in their fight for the championship.

Ryan Blaney finished second at Phoenix Raceway in 2023 for his first championship - Source: Imagn

According to DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbooks, the No. 12 Ford Mustang driver holds +550 odds to win the Shriner Children's 500, second-best behind Christopher Bell (+500 odds).

3. Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick has been tearing it up this NASCAR season following his Championship 4 debut in the season-finale at Phoenix Raceway last year. During the said race, he finished sixth behind title rivals Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and William Byron.

This year, the No. 45 23XI Racing driver finished second in the Daytona 500 and third at COTA after starting in the pole position. He ranks third in the standings behind back-to-back Daytona 500 winner William Byron and Ryan Blaney.

Tyler Reddick competed as a Championship 4 driver at Phoenix Raceway last year - Source: Imagn

Like Blaney, Reddick looks to secure his first NASCAR win not only this season, but at Phoenix Raceway.

