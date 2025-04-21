3 NASCAR racetracks that could host Championship 4 race in future, ft. North Wilkesboro

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 race is the ultimate showdown—the finale race decides the season’s champion after a 35-race busy racing schedule. Phoenix Raceway has been hosting the Championship 4 race in NASCAR’s all three national series since 2020, but fans and drivers alike have called for a shake-up.

Whether for better racing, fan experiences, or historical significance, several racetracks are emerging as prime contenders to host the Championship 4 race in the future beyond the current Phoenix Raceway.

After some recent reports suggested that the finale race is moving to a different venue from next year, we have broken down the three NASCAR racetracks that could potentially host the Championship 4 in the future.

Three potential future NASCAR Championship 4 venues

#1 North Wilkesboro Speedway

North Wilkesboro Speedway, a key part of NASCAR’s early years, has experienced a remarkable revival in the sport. After a break since 1996, the 0.625-mile paved oval short track returned to prominence by hosting the All-Star Race in 2023 and will also host the exhibition event for the third consecutive time this season. This return underscores its potential as a future Championship 4 track.

North Wilkesboro’s layout offers intense racing and features 14 degrees of banking in turns and three degrees in straights. Considering sports’ interest in rotating finale race venues and investing in historic tracks, North Wilkesboro Speedway presents a strong case as a host.

#2 Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead-Miami Speedway hosted the Championship 4 race from 2002 to 2019, the longest for any track in Cup Series history. Located in Homestead, Florida, the 1.5-mile-long oval-shaped intermediate track has long been praised for its wide racing grooves, multiple lines, and the ability for drivers to run the wall, which has produced thrilling finishes over the years.

According to the Athletics’ recent reports, NASCAR is moving its finale races back to the Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2026. This makes Homestead the gold standard for a title-deciding race.

#3 Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway brings more than just high-speed action — it’s got glitz, glamour, and big-market appeal. Located in Concord, North Carolina, the 1.500-mile quad-oval intermediate speedway. The track has hosted several races since it opened in 1960, including Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, IndyCar Series, and IMSA SportsCar Championship races. It hosts two races in all three national series every season.

The Charlotte track features 24 degrees of banking in turns and five degrees of banking in straights. Its legacy as a major venue in the sport makes it a strong contender in the future.

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More