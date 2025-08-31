The opening race of the NASCAR Truck Series Playoffs at Darlington Raceway proved why the 'Lady in Black' is one of the most unforgiving tracks on the schedule. While Corey Heim stamped his authority by winning the Sober or Slammer 200 and booking his spot in the Round of 8, several contenders saw their postseason path take a turn for the worse.

Heim held off Daniel Hemric to grab his eighth win of the season, while Grant Enfinger and defending champion Ty Majeski rounded out the top four. But as the winner celebrated, others were left counting the cost of errors and misfortune.

Here are three NASCAR Truck Series drivers who lost vital ground in the playoff battle at Darlington.

3 biggest losers in the NASCAR Truck Series playoff race at Darlington

#3 Kaden Honeycutt – No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing

NASCAR Truck Series driver Kaden Honeycutt (45) during the Fresh From Florida 250. Source: Imagn

Kaden Honeycutt's night quickly went from promising to frustrating. After qualifying fifth, an early tire issue dropped him into the midfield. While he kept his race alive, the problems continued. He made contact with Andrés Pérez de Lara on Lap 128, ending any hopes of recovery.

Honeycutt eventually finished 18th, placing him seven points below the cutline - last among the 10 playoff drivers. With the league moving to Bristol next, he faces a steep climb if he wants to keep his postseason alive.

#2 Chandler Smith – No. 38 Front Row Motorsports

Chandler Smith before the NASCAR Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200. Source: Getty

After starting on the front row alongside teammate Layne Riggs, Chandler Smith led for the first 10 laps. But disaster struck on Lap 11 as he hit the wall in Turn 1. It cut his right-front tire and damaged the No. 38 Ford beyond repair.

Smith retired after 14 laps with a 30th-place finish. The DNF dropped him two points below the playoff cutline, putting added pressure on the next round.

#1 Layne Riggs – No. 34 Front Row Motorsports

Layne Riggs before the NASCAR Truck Series race at Darlington Raceway. Source: Getty

Layne Riggs may have been the most frustrated driver of the night. The Front Row Motorsports driver dominated large portions of the race, winning Stage 2 and leading a race-high 71 laps. Even when a slow pit stop cost him three spots after Stage 1, he fought his way back into contention and looked to be Heim’s toughest competition.

But with less than 20 laps remaining, Riggs’ race unraveled. A cut right-front tire sent him into the outside wall while battling for the win, ending his hopes of victory. He salvaged 17th place, but with Heim advancing automatically, Riggs now sits 38 points behind the leader and faces a tougher road than expected.

