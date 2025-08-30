Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Darlington? Full results from the 2025 Sober or Slammer 200

  • NASCAR
By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 30, 2025 19:07 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 has finally concluded. The 19th race of the season started at 12 pm ET on Saturday, August 30, and lasted one hour, 39 minutes, and nine seconds. It took place at Darlington Raceway, with 32 entries.

The Sober or Slammer 200 saw nine lead changes between multiple drivers and witnessed three caution flags.

Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?

Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim secured his eighth win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season in a playoff opening race at Darlington and advanced to the semi-final round.

Heim emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead on Lap 128 from Layne Riggs, who had a flat right front tire, and then held off the charge of Daniel Hemric in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.

The 23-year-old driver from Marietta, Georgia, led 65 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.766 seconds ahead of Daniel Hemric to take the checkered flag. The win marked the 19th of Heim’s NASCAR Truck Series career.

Meanwhile, Grant Enfinger finished runner-up, followed by the defending series champion, Ty Majeski, and Trevor Bayne in the top five. Tanner Gray, Tyler Ankrum, Timmy Hill, Corey Day, and Jake Garcia completed the top 10 in the 32-driver field.

NASCAR 2025 Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway final results

Here are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #11 - Corey Heim (P)
  2. #19 - Daniel Hemric (P)
  3. #9 - Grant Enfinger (P)
  4. #98 - Ty Majeski (P)
  5. #1 - Trevor Bayne
  6. #15 - Tanner Gray
  7. #18 - Tyler Ankrum (P)
  8. #56 - Timmy Hill
  9. #7 - Corey Day(i) (P)
  10. #13 - Jake Garcia (P)
  11. #99 - Ben Rhodes
  12. #71 - Rajah Caruth (P)
  13. #81 - Connor Mosack #
  14. #91 - Jack Wood
  15. #20 - Stefan Parsons
  16. #44 - Andres Perez De Lara #
  17. #34 - Layne Riggs (P)
  18. #52 - Kaden Honeycutt (P)
  19. #26 - Dawson Sutton #
  20. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  21. #88 - Matt Crafton
  22. #17 - Giovanni Ruggiero #
  23. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  24. #5 - Toni Breidinger #
  25. #45 - Bayley Currey
  26. #33 - Mason Maggio(i)
  27. #02 - Nathan Byrd
  28. #74 - Caleb Costner
  29. #42 - Matt Mills
  30. #38 - Chandler Smith (P)
  31. #2 - Stephen Mallozzi
  32. #22 - Clayton Green

Catch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the second playoff race of the season on September 11.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
