Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today at Darlington? Full results from the 2025 Sober or Slammer 200

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series Sober or Slammer 200 has finally concluded. The 19th race of the season started at 12 pm ET on Saturday, August 30, and lasted one hour, 39 minutes, and nine seconds. It took place at Darlington Raceway, with 32 entries.The Sober or Slammer 200 saw nine lead changes between multiple drivers and witnessed three caution flags.Who won the NASCAR Truck Series race today?Driving the #11 Toyota for Tricon Garage, Corey Heim secured his eighth win of the 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season in a playoff opening race at Darlington and advanced to the semi-final round.Heim emerged victorious when he grabbed the lead on Lap 128 from Layne Riggs, who had a flat right front tire, and then held off the charge of Daniel Hemric in the closing laps to cross the finish line in P1.The 23-year-old driver from Marietta, Georgia, led 65 laps and crossed the finish line by an impressive margin of 0.766 seconds ahead of Daniel Hemric to take the checkered flag. The win marked the 19th of Heim’s NASCAR Truck Series career.Meanwhile, Grant Enfinger finished runner-up, followed by the defending series champion, Ty Majeski, and Trevor Bayne in the top five. Tanner Gray, Tyler Ankrum, Timmy Hill, Corey Day, and Jake Garcia completed the top 10 in the 32-driver field.NASCAR 2025 Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway final resultsHere are the final results for the Truck Series 2025 Sober or Slammer 200 at Darlington Raceway:#11 - Corey Heim (P)#19 - Daniel Hemric (P)#9 - Grant Enfinger (P)#98 - Ty Majeski (P)#1 - Trevor Bayne#15 - Tanner Gray#18 - Tyler Ankrum (P)#56 - Timmy Hill#7 - Corey Day(i) (P)#13 - Jake Garcia (P)#99 - Ben Rhodes#71 - Rajah Caruth (P)#81 - Connor Mosack ##91 - Jack Wood#20 - Stefan Parsons#44 - Andres Perez De Lara ##34 - Layne Riggs (P)#52 - Kaden Honeycutt (P)#26 - Dawson Sutton ##77 - Corey LaJoie#88 - Matt Crafton#17 - Giovanni Ruggiero ##76 - Spencer Boyd#5 - Toni Breidinger ##45 - Bayley Currey#33 - Mason Maggio(i)#02 - Nathan Byrd#74 - Caleb Costner#42 - Matt Mills#38 - Chandler Smith (P)#2 - Stephen Mallozzi#22 - Clayton GreenCatch the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams and drivers next at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the second playoff race of the season on September 11.