5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 Kansas Cup race unveiled so far

The 2025 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 is shaping up to be a visual feast for fans, with teams unveiling bold, brand-new liveries. While some have opted for consistency, others have embraced new sponsor colors and designs.

The AdventHealth 400 will field 38 entries in the 12th race of the 2025 season, scheduled on May 11 from the Kansas Speedway, at 3:00 p.m. ET. The 1.5-mile tri-oval track features 17 to 20 degrees in the turns, 9 to 11 degrees on the frontstretch and 5 degrees on the backstretch.

Kyle Larson took the checkered flag at Kansas last year in the spring race while Ross Chastain triumphed in the fall. But, who's bringing the heat in fresh paint this year? From debut drivers to veterans seeking a turnaround, these are the five best paint schemes for the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas:

#5 Chase Elliott: No. 9 Amazon Prime Video Chevrolet (Hendrick Motorsports)

Chase Elliott will return to the sharp white-and-blue Amazon Prime Video livery this weekend in a clean palette around his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Featuring Prime's iconic smile logo on the side, the scheme stands out and is part of a three-race stint with Amazon Prime.

While Elliott hasn't had the winning season many expected, he's remained consistent, with six top-ten finishes. Though winless so far, he's fourth in the standings and has the third-best average finish in the series at 11.4.

#4 Daniel Suárez: No. 99 Choice Privileges Chevrolet (Trackhouse Racing)

Trackhouse Racing and Daniel Suárez roll into Kansas with a fiery orange-and-black Choice Privileges Chevrolet, accentuated by a dynamic color blocking. He has previously raced with the sponsor at Las Vegas in 2024 where he finished third. His 2025 NASCAR Cup season has been up and down, with a runner-up at Las Vegas and three finishes outside the top 30.

While he currently stands 25th in the standings, the Mexican driver's momentum appears to be turning with back-to-back top-ten finishes at Talladega and Texas. A strong Kansas run could put him back in the Playoff picture.

#3 Cole Custer: No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford (Haas Factory Team)

The No. 41 Haas Factory Ford returns at the NASCAR Cup race in Kansas in a red-and-black HaasTooling.com livery, in an aggressive design. The chrome-gray highlights add a bit of flair to an otherwise hard-nosed livery.

Cole Custer currently sits at 34th in the NASCAR standings but has shown signs of improvement with two consecutive top-20 finishes. The Kansas setup suits his style and might finally add to his only top-ten finish at the oval in 2020.

#2 Corey Heim: No. 67 Robinhood Toyota (23XI Racing)

Arguably the boldest scheme of the weekend, Corey Heim's No. 67 Robinhood Toyota debuts in Kansas with a striking neon yellow and matte black design. The Robinhood logo takes the midsection, with blacked-out wheels and aggressive lines adding to its stealth look.

This race marks Heim's NASCAR Cup Series debut with 23XI Racing, entering as a fourth entry from the team. The Truck Series driver is leading the Truck standings by 46 points and will be crew-chiefed by Bootie Barker at Kansas.

#1 Cody Ware: No. 51 Parts Plus Ford (Rick Ware Racing)

Cody Ware's No. 51 Parts Plus Ford earns the best NASCAR paint scheme honors in the 2025 Kansas Cup race, for visual impact alone. The design merges a deep black front end and white rear, with orange-gold stripes. Gold wheels add a throwback appeal that feels both stylish and unexpected from Rick Ware Racing.

While the livery impresses, Ware's performance leaves much to be desired. He ranks last among full-time drivers at 36th, yet to record a single top-20 finish this season. He will aim to turn it around at the Kansas Speedway this weekend in his brand-new color scheme.

