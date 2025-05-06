NASCAR 2025 AdventHealth 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Kansas City, Kansas, for the AdventHealth 400 this weekend after the Würth 400.

The AdventHealth 400 is the season’s 12th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, May 11, at the Kansas Speedway. The 400-mile Kansas Cup event will kick off at 3 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The Kansas Cup event will be contested over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. Sunday's event marks the 15th annual AdventHealth 400 hosted by Kansas Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Thirty-eight drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Kansas, including two open cars. #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Jesse Love and #67 23XI Racing’s Corey Heim are the only two open teams.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers entering this week at Kansas.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s AdventHealth 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 10 minutes, and 42 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Kansas victories.

2025 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #33 - Jesse Love (i) #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #67 - Corey Heim (i) #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Kansas Speedway on FS1 from May 9 to 11. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

