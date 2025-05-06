NASCAR 2025 AdventHealth 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 06, 2025 15:11 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Kansas City, Kansas, for the AdventHealth 400 this weekend after the Würth 400.

The AdventHealth 400 is the season’s 12th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, May 11, at the Kansas Speedway. The 400-mile Kansas Cup event will kick off at 3 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The Kansas Cup event will be contested over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track. Sunday's event marks the 15th annual AdventHealth 400 hosted by Kansas Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Thirty-eight drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Kansas, including two open cars. #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Jesse Love and #67 23XI Racing’s Corey Heim are the only two open teams.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers entering this week at Kansas.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s AdventHealth 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 10 minutes, and 42 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Kansas victories.

2025 NASCAR AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #33 - Jesse Love (i)
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #67 - Corey Heim (i)
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Kansas Speedway on FS1 from May 9 to 11. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
