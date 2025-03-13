5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 Las Vegas race unveiled so far

NASCAR is all set to host the fifth race of the 2025 Cup Series at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend with the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube. The 267-lap event will see 36 drivers participating.

Ad

While the teams and drivers prepare to race and deliver a scintillating performance, fans can also expect a host of new, exciting paint schemes in Sin City. On that note, here are five paint schemes that can grab eyeballs during Sunday's (March 16) race.

#5 Riley Herbst Sunny D

After Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Sunny D moved to Riley Herbst of 23XI Racing for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ad

Trending

Ad

As per the agreement, Herbst, who recently joined Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's co-owned team, will drive the blue and orange Sunny D paint scheme on Sunday.

#4 Ross Chastain Kubota Orange

Ross Chastain will sport a black and orange Kubota Orange Days paint scheme during Sunday's Las Vegas race.

Ad

The #1 Trackhouse Racing driver will move away from his traditional Busch Light and drive the Kubota USA livery.

#3 Shane Van Gisbergen Red Bull

Shane van Gisbergen, the driver for Trackhouse Racing, will drive the #88 Red Bull in Las Vegas during the Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube. The car's paint scheme is traditional red and blue, with the famous red charging bull by the side.

Ad

Red Bull, serving as the team's official energy drink partner, returned as Trackhouse Racing's primary partner this year. This is the first time the Austrian giants have returned to the stock car racing series since leaving the sport in 2011. Red Bull will sponsor Connor Zilisch and Van Gisbergen's Chevrolet multiple times during the 2025 Cup Series season.

#2 Noah Gragson Beef a Roo

Noah Gragson of Front Row Motorsports will have a unique paint scheme for the 2025 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube in Las Vegas - the light green and white Beef-a-Roo livery.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Beef-a-Roo, one of America's leading fast-food joints, agreed to sponsor the #4 of Gragson for five Cup Series races, starting in Las Vegas.

#1 John Hunter Nemechek Backstreet Boys

John Hunter Nemechek of Legacy Motor Club will have the most exciting and interesting paint scheme during the upcoming Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Ad

According to Jordan Bianchi, a renowned NASCAR journalist, the #42 Toyota Camry XSE will sport a bright bluish-white Backstreet Boys livery and have the Backstreet Boys Into The Millennium Sphere Las Vegas written on the body.

Christopher Bell and William Byron emerged victorious in the last four races and qualified for the playoffs. It will be interesting to see who crosses the chequered flag this time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback