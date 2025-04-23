5 best NASCAR paint schemes for the 2025 Talladega Cup race unveiled so far

As anticipation builds for one of the most thrilling weekends on the NASCAR calendar, the 2025 Talladega Cup race promises high-speed drama and a visual exhibition. From bold liveries to fresh sponsor colors, paint schemes are turning heads ahead of the big Sunday showdown at Jack Link's 500.

On April 27, the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Talladega Superspeedway for a crown jewel race known for its chaotic finishes. The 2.66-mile Alabama track will host 188 laps this year, which ended in a dramatic finish last season as Tyler Reddick emerged victorious.

This year's event carries added significance as NASCAR pays a special tribute to Bobby Allison, ahead of the race. While the action promises to deliver, here are the five best paint schemes for the Talladega NASCAR Cup race, unveiled so far.

#1 Kyle Busch's No. 8 NicoKick.com Chevrolet

The No. 8 Camaro for Kyle Busch delivers a sharp, futuristic design centered around the branding of NicoKick.com, a tobacco leaf-free nicotine products retailer. The color palette includes a stealth matte black on the base, while mint green and cyan neon outline the car. The choice of colors and design suits Busch's aggressive persona.

He currently stands 15th in the driver standings with 200 points, with one top-five finish. The 39-year-old Richard Childress Racing veteran is without a win since June 4, 2023, and is hoping that the new livery will turn the tide in his favor.

#2 Daniel Suárez's No. 99 Wendy's Frosty Chevrolet

Daniel Suárez’s No. 99 Chevy for Talladega might be one of the most visually satisfying liveries Trackhouse has produced in recent years. Suárez returns to the speedway with Wendy’s Frosty in partnership with Jockey. Painted in red, white, and blue, the car radiates a candy-colored energy and contrasts with more traditional schemes on the field.

Trackhouse Racing recently announced the color scheme on X with a video of Suarez pouring himself a frosty.

While the Frosty-toned hues add a certain liveliness, the Mexican driver's performances on the track have left a lot to be desired. Apart from a second-place finish in Las Vegas, Suarez has struggled with car pace and finished outside the top 20 in six races so far.

#3 John Hunter Nemechek's No. 42 Dollar Tree Toyota

Jack Link and Dollar Tree have partnered for a special red-and-black buffalo plaid scheme, which immediately grabs attention. It takes full advantage of John Hunter Nemechek's rugged persona. The scheme feels rolled out of the wild with a full-body Sasquatch graphic on the sides and roof of the Legacy Motor Club Toyota.

The execution is clever with the white numbering of '42' on the colorful background, making it easy to spot. With 18 races to go before the playoffs, Nemechek remains in a good spot (21st) with 171 points after a steady start to the season.

#4 Ryan Preece's No. 60 Celsius Essential Energy Ford

Ryan Preece returns to Talladega Superspeedway with the Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing #60 Ford in an eye-catching Celsius scheme. Wrapped in a clean palette of white, black, and orange, the livery is inspired by Celsius' Essential Energy' Orange Sparkling drink.

Preece's #60 sits prominently in white with a black outline, adding clarity to the car’s aesthetic. For the 34-year-old driver, who's still seeking his first Cup win, this entry underlines both his determination and the No. 60 team's growing stature in 2025.

#5 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s No. 47 NOS Energy Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s No. 47 car has brought back its 2020 blue and red NOS Energy Chevrolet paint scheme for the Jack Link's 500 at Talladega. In his 24th start at the track, Stenhouse Jr. has already found two wins at the superspeedway and might just be the sleeper hit among Talladega's flashiest entries this season.

The Hyak Motorsports #47 minimalistic yet striking color blocking sets it apart from more traditional NASCAR designs. With one top-five finish in the NASCAR Cup Series this year, Stenhouse Jr. ranks 18th, with 176 points after nine races.

