The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs are heading into their most decisive weekend yet at Martinsville Speedway. The Virginia short track will set the final two Championship 4 spots for Phoenix in the final Round of 8 race.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Denny Hamlin and Chase Briscoe have already secured their places in the finale, while teammate Christopher Bell (+37) sits comfortably above the cutline. Below him, the picture is far less settled. While Kyle Larson is +36, William Byron, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Chase Elliott all face a must-win scenario to stay alive.

With so much on the line, let's take a look at the five best paint schemes in the Martinsville playoff Cup race.

5 best paint schemes at the 2025 NASCAR playoff race at Martinsville

#5 Todd Gilliland - No. 34 Grillo’s Pickles Ford (Front Row Motorsports)

Todd Gilliland’s No. 34 Grillo’s Pickles Ford is one of the most vibrant cars on the NASCAR Cup grid at Martinsville. It has a bright green livery, full of pickle-themed dots and the brand’s signature logo across the sides and hood. The fun, fresh design captures Grillo’s quirky personality.

Todd Gilliland's No. 34 Grillo's Pickles Ford. Source: @Team_FRM via X

On track, Gilliland enters with momentum after a career-best runner-up finish at Talladega. He’s shown consistent form at Martinsville too - finishing 10th earlier this year and placing 13th or better in four of his last six starts at the paperclip.

#4 Denny Hamlin - No. 11 King’s Hawaiian Toyota (Joe Gibbs Racing)

Few liveries carry as much warmth as Denny Hamlin’s special King’s Hawaiian 75th Anniversary Toyota. The car’s bright orange and gold tones match the bakery’s signature bread packaging for the company’s milestone year.

Denny Hamlin's No. 11 King's Hawaiian Toyota for the NASCAR Xfinity 500. Source: @JoeGibbsRacing via X.

For Hamlin, Martinsville represents home turf, where he’s often unbeatable and so far has led the most laps in total (2,722) here than at any other track. The Virginia native already won here in the spring NASCAR Cup race, leading 274 of 400 laps. With six wins overall, he’s already locked into the Championship 4, but Sunday’s race offers a pressure-free opportunity to fine-tune for Phoenix.

#3 Daniel Suárez - No. 99 Jockey Infinite Cool Chevrolet (Trackhouse Racing)

Daniel Suárez brings one of the most striking and unconventional designs of the weekend. The white and navy-blue scheme features bold imagery with a playful graphic just below the driver’s window, reflecting the brand’s modern aesthetic.

Daniel Suárez's No. 99 Jockey Infinite Cool Chevrolet. Source: @TeamTrackhouse via X.

While Suárez’s NASCAR future is now secure, Martinsville remains a puzzle for him. In 17 Cup starts, he has posted only two top-10 finishes since 2019. However, the No. 99 will be one of the more stylish entries this week.

#2 Austin Dillon - No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Waterfowl Chevrolet (Richard Childress Racing)

Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet returns to a hunting-inspired design featuring Bass Pro Shops/Winchester Waterfowl. It combines camouflage patterns with orange and red tones that have defined Dillon’s long-running partnership with BPS.

Austin Dillon's No. 3 BPS/Winchester Chevrolet for the NASCAR Xfinity 500. Source: @RCRracing via X

On the track, Dillon’s Martinsville record is mixed. He finished seventh here in last year’s playoff race and has three career top-fives at the paperclip. But he hasn’t scored a top-10 since his Richmond win in August, carrying an 18.9 average finish in 23 Martinsville starts.

#1 Chase Elliott - No. 9 LLumar Chevrolet (Hendrick Motorsports)

Chase Elliott’s No. 9 LLumar Chevrolet has a bold red base that contrasts sharply with a deep black midsection and white accents on the hood and number. The gradient dots mirror the look of LLumar’s high-performance window films, making the car stand out at Martinsville.

Chase Elliott's No. 9 LLumar Chevrolet for the NASCAR Xfinity 500. Source: HendrickMotorsports.com

Elliott will also need to stand out on the track. A crash at Talladega left him 62 points below the cutline, meaning Martinsville is his final shot to keep his title hopes alive. The good news? Few drivers have mastered this track like Elliott has.

He’s finished in the top five in the last three Martinsville races, with six top-10 finishes in his last seven starts alongwith 1,275 laps led - the most for him at any track. If form holds and the red-and-black No. 9 finds clear air, this could be the car that keeps his championship dream alive.

