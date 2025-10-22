Daniel Suárez finally secures his NASCAR Cup Series future after months of uncertainty

After months of uncertainty about his NASCAR Cup Series future, Daniel Suárez has officially secured his next chapter. The Mexican driver will join Spire Motorsports in 2026 to pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet ZL1, ending a long stretch of speculation after his departure from Trackhouse Racing earlier this summer.

Ad

Suárez spent the last five seasons behind the wheel of the No. 99 Trackhouse Chevy, and will join a growing Spire outfit that has made major moves ahead of the 2026 campaign. The 33-year-old will replace Justin Haley, following his exit after the 2025 season, with Freeway Insurance continuing as his primary sponsor.

Speaking in the team announcement, Suárez shared his excitement about the move:

“Spire’s growth over the last few years is quite impressive,” Suárez said. “That’s something I have mentioned to every single member who I have talked to at Spire Motorsports. I’m sure I’m not the only person who can see that and I’m excited to be part of it now.

Ad

Trending

"I know that even with the growth Spire has had the last few years, it hasn’t reached its full potential, just yet. There is a lot more out there to achieve, and I want to be part of that. I want to be part of that growth and use my experience to help my team, and the entire company continue to grow.”

Ad

Daniel Suárez’s move came as part of a broader reshuffle within the Cup garage. The 2025 season nears its close with just two races remaining, i.e., Martinsville this weekend and the Phoenix finale next week, as several teams have begun finalizing their 2026 lineups.

Daniel Suárez during driver intros at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez. Source: Getty

Suárez departs the team that gave him his first full-time Cup seat in 2021. Over five seasons, he delivered two playoff appearances with Round of 12 runs in both 2022 and 2024.

Ad

For Spire Motorsports, Suarez's addition marks another step towards 2026. With competitive results across Cup and Truck programs, they have also confirmed Rajah Caruth moving to JR Motorsports’ Xfinity setup part-time next year.

Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson talks about Daniel Suárez replacing Justin Haley in Spire’s Cup lineup for 2026

Daniel Suárez and Justin Haley at Homestead-Miami. Source: Getty

Spire Motorsports’ announcement came after the team’s confirmation last week that Justin Haley would part ways with the organization at the end of 2025. Haley, who has been with Spire since its early days, leaves behind a major role in the team’s steady rise. Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson said on the move, via the aforementioned source:

Ad

“This is a decision that was not taken lightly. Justin has been a member of the Spire family since he was a teenager. We’ve watched Justin grow from a young driver trying to make his mark in the sport to a proven winner. He helped strengthen our organization into what it is today.

Ad

"He made us winners and returned home after forging his own path in the Cup Series. Justin is the embodiment of a true racer who has quietly become a respected competitor within the NASCAR garage and will be an incredible asset to his next team.”

Justin Haley’s 2025 campaign has seen flashes of form, including a P3 finish in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and a top 10 at Homestead. However, his plans beyond Phoenix remain undecided.

Ad

For Spire, the change signifies a continued focus on experience and long-term potential. Daniel Suárez’s arrival complements a lineup that already includes Carson Hocevar in the No. 77 car, while Michael McDowell’s status in the No. 71 entry has yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, over at Trackhouse Racing, Daniel Suárez’s former seat will be filled by rising star Connor Zilisch, who steps into a full-time Cup role with Randall Burnett joining as crew chief from Richard Childress Racing. The move pairs one of NASCAR’s brightest young drivers with an accomplished engineering mind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.