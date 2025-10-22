  • NASCAR
  • Carson Hocevar
  • Carson Hocevar sparks speculation about Rajah Caruth's Spire Motorsports future with telling comment on JRM move

Carson Hocevar sparks speculation about Rajah Caruth's Spire Motorsports future with telling comment on JRM move

By Anurup Chakraborty
Published Oct 22, 2025 15:15 GMT
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Carson Hocevar (L) and Rajah Caruth before the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway. Source: Getty

Carson Hocevar has raised questions about Rajah Caruth’s future at Spire Motorsports with his comment on the team’s congratulatory post to the Truck Series standout. Earlier this week, JR Motorsports confirmed that Caruth will join its Xfinity Series lineup in 2026, sharing the No. 88 Chevrolet in a refreshed driver program for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team.

Ad

The move links Caruth directly to the Hendrick Motorsports development ladder as part of JRM’s long-term vision for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series era.

Spire Motorsports celebrated the announcement with a post on X that read:

“We’re proud of you, @rajahcaruth_! We can’t wait to see all you do with @JRMotorsports in 2026!”

Carson Hocevar’s response hinted at something more final.

Ad
Trending
“Enjoy it over there @rajahcaruth_! Was great having you here in the building. Go win a championship before you head to the next chapter tho!”
Ad

His comment led many to believe Rajah Caruth may not return to Spire Motorsports next season, suggesting the 2025 Truck Series could be his last with them.

Caruth is in his second full-time Truck campaign with Spire’s No. 71 Chevrolet. The team’s Truck lineup this year has been a rotational effort: Andrés Pérez de Lara in the No. 77 and Corey LaJoie in the No. 7, alongside Caruth in the No. 71, who have contested all 23 races of the season.

Ad

Meanwhile, Spire’s Cup lineup is also changing. The organization and Justin Haley recently confirmed their split after the 2025 finale at Phoenix, leaving the No. 7 Cup seat open for next season. The current plan sees Carson Hocevar and Michael McDowell continue in the Nos. 77 and 71 Chevrolets, respectively, with the former now emerging as Spire’s mainstay driver and on-track leader heading into 2026.

Carson Hocevar’s Talladega run turns dramatic amid playoff chaos

William Byron (24), Carson Hocevar (77), and Christopher Bell (20) at Talladega Superspeedway. (Getty)
William Byron (24), Carson Hocevar (77), and Christopher Bell (20) at Talladega Superspeedway. (Getty)

The YellaWood 500 at Talladega turned out to be another busy afternoon for Carson Hocevar, who produced his first top ten in five weeks. The second Round of 8 race saw the 22-year-old run upfront for most of the day, securing points in both stages and finishing P6.

Ad

The closing laps, however, saw the Spire driver caught in a tense moment. In the final overtime, William Byron and Kyle Larson led the field with Hocevar in the second row. Larson's No. 5 Chevy dropped from the lane due to a fuel shortage, and Byron was turned on the final corner when Hocevar gave the No. 24 a strong shove.

Over the radio, Hocevar immediately owned up to the incident:

“Tell the 24 sorry about that. I was trying to shove and got pushed through him. That fu**ing us with the 5 (Kyle Larson) running out.”
Ad

Byron crossed the finish line sideways in 25th. The result dropped him below the playoff cutline, and he now needs a win at Martinsville to stay alive. Chase Briscoe snatched victory from the Hendrick cars and booked his place in the Championship 4 to join his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin.

For Hocevar, the moment capped a volatile run of weeks. He was also involved in multiple incidents at Charlotte Roval, including making contact with Austin Cindric and ending his race. Following that, another mid-race collision last week at Las Vegas ended his own race 20 laps earlier. While he has shown speed throughout the season, incidents like these have repeatedly kept him from maximizing results.

About the author
Anurup Chakraborty

Anurup Chakraborty

Twitter icon

Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.
Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him!

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications