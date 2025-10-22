Carson Hocevar sparks speculation about Rajah Caruth's Spire Motorsports future with telling comment on JRM move

Carson Hocevar has raised questions about Rajah Caruth’s future at Spire Motorsports with his comment on the team’s congratulatory post to the Truck Series standout. Earlier this week, JR Motorsports confirmed that Caruth will join its Xfinity Series lineup in 2026, sharing the No. 88 Chevrolet in a refreshed driver program for Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s team. The move links Caruth directly to the Hendrick Motorsports development ladder as part of JRM’s long-term vision for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series era.Spire Motorsports celebrated the announcement with a post on X that read:“We’re proud of you, @rajahcaruth_! We can’t wait to see all you do with @JRMotorsports in 2026!”Carson Hocevar’s response hinted at something more final.“Enjoy it over there @rajahcaruth_! Was great having you here in the building. Go win a championship before you head to the next chapter tho!”His comment led many to believe Rajah Caruth may not return to Spire Motorsports next season, suggesting the 2025 Truck Series could be his last with them.Caruth is in his second full-time Truck campaign with Spire’s No. 71 Chevrolet. The team’s Truck lineup this year has been a rotational effort: Andrés Pérez de Lara in the No. 77 and Corey LaJoie in the No. 7, alongside Caruth in the No. 71, who have contested all 23 races of the season.Meanwhile, Spire’s Cup lineup is also changing. The organization and Justin Haley recently confirmed their split after the 2025 finale at Phoenix, leaving the No. 7 Cup seat open for next season. The current plan sees Carson Hocevar and Michael McDowell continue in the Nos. 77 and 71 Chevrolets, respectively, with the former now emerging as Spire’s mainstay driver and on-track leader heading into 2026.Carson Hocevar’s Talladega run turns dramatic amid playoff chaosWilliam Byron (24), Carson Hocevar (77), and Christopher Bell (20) at Talladega Superspeedway. (Getty)The YellaWood 500 at Talladega turned out to be another busy afternoon for Carson Hocevar, who produced his first top ten in five weeks. The second Round of 8 race saw the 22-year-old run upfront for most of the day, securing points in both stages and finishing P6.The closing laps, however, saw the Spire driver caught in a tense moment. In the final overtime, William Byron and Kyle Larson led the field with Hocevar in the second row. Larson's No. 5 Chevy dropped from the lane due to a fuel shortage, and Byron was turned on the final corner when Hocevar gave the No. 24 a strong shove.Over the radio, Hocevar immediately owned up to the incident:“Tell the 24 sorry about that. I was trying to shove and got pushed through him. That fu**ing us with the 5 (Kyle Larson) running out.”Byron crossed the finish line sideways in 25th. The result dropped him below the playoff cutline, and he now needs a win at Martinsville to stay alive. Chase Briscoe snatched victory from the Hendrick cars and booked his place in the Championship 4 to join his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin.For Hocevar, the moment capped a volatile run of weeks. He was also involved in multiple incidents at Charlotte Roval, including making contact with Austin Cindric and ending his race. Following that, another mid-race collision last week at Las Vegas ended his own race 20 laps earlier. While he has shown speed throughout the season, incidents like these have repeatedly kept him from maximizing results.