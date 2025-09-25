JR Motorsports has already established itself as one of the most successful teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, but recent changes being made suggest that Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt are building something bigger. With fresh leadership, a young and talented lineup, JRM is turning into a modern dynasty.

Kelley Earnhardt has been the guiding hand behind the team’s long-term stability, managing operations alongside Dale Jr. and Rick Hendrick. The 2025 season has been one of their best yet. Justin Allgaier has continued as the experienced anchor, Connor Zilisch has had a record-breaking rookie campaign, Sammy Smith is finding his footing in the No. 8, and Carson Kvapil is showing maturity in the No. 1. Together, the four-car lineup has turned JRM into the class of the field.

The team has also been planning ahead. Rodney Childers, one of NASCAR’s most respected crew chiefs, will join JRM in 2026 to head the No. 1 team. The team announced that Kvapil and Zilisch will share the seat, as the latter is Cup-bound for a full-time ride with Trackhouse Racing next year. Meanwhile, Sammy Smith has recently signed a contract extension, as JRM continues to weigh options for the No. 88 as part of its next phase.

JR Motorsports prepares new lineup for the 2026 O’Reilly Auto Parts Series

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller after winning the 2024 Xfinity Series. Source: Imagn

This week brought confirmation that the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet will be shared by Carson Kvapil and Connor Zilisch in 2026, with Rodney Childers leading the group and Andrew Overstreet moving into a new role within the team. Meanwhile, the No. 88 seat remains empty.

Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth has emerged as a strong candidate to replace Zilisch in that car. Being a Hendrick Motorsports driver and due to his growing profile, Caruth could be the final piece in the Earnhardt-Hendrick puzzle. While some fans have raised concerns about Kvapil not having a full-time seat of his own, JR Motorsports continues to grow from strength to strength.

Their part-time No. 9 Chevrolet, which has seen Shane van Gisbergen and Hendrick affiliates step in, is another car whose fate will be decided as the 2026 roster takes shape.

What’s clear is that JR Motorsports is preparing for the future O’Reilly Auto Parts Series era starting in 2026. With Childers on board and drivers like Kvapil, Smith and potentially Caruth at the center of their lineup, the organization is setting up not just for continuity but for dominance.

JR Motorsports chases more history in 2025 playoffs at Kansas Speedway

Connor Zilisch (L) and Justin Allgaier before the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol. Source: Getty

While the long-term picture is being mapped out, JR Motorsports is also in the middle of one of its most defining seasons. The team has already set a new record for most wins in a single year with 16, surpassing its 2022 tally of 15, and still has six races left to add more. All four of its full-time drivers are alive in the playoffs, and the organization celebrated its 100th career Xfinity victory earlier this season.

Kansas Speedway is the next stop, where JRM has won only once in 61 starts since 2006. Saturday’s Kansas Lottery 300 (200 laps) will be the second race of the Round of 12, with drivers aiming to lock themselves into the next round before the Charlotte Roval eliminator.

Connor Zilisch enters as the points leader (+85), carrying momentum from his dominance at Bristol. Allgaier sits comfortably in second place (+53), with a good track record at Kansas. Kvapil is fourth in the playoff standings heading into Kansas, +16 above the cutline, and needs a solid afternoon to keep his buffer.

The pressure rests most on Sammy Smith, who is currently 12th and -24 below the line. The 21-year-old will need either a big points day or will be in a must-win situation at the eliminator at Roval.

As Kansas approaches, JR Motorsports is already enjoying an era-defining season. The foundation being laid now could turn this powerhouse team into NASCAR’s next dynasty.

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

