5 fastest NASCAR tracks

NASCAR is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world and the sport relies more on speed. Whenever fans think about NASCAR’s fastest race tracks, two names pop up in their heads, which are Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

Every year, NASCAR conducts 36 races throughout the season which are held on different types of race tracks. Currently, the championship holds its races at 39 different race tracks in the US.

In this piece, we take a look at the five fastest tracks of the 2022 season.

NASCAR’s top-5 fastest tracks

#5 Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway, located in Concord, Charlotte, is the fifth-fastest track on the schedule. The 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track was founded in 1959 and was last repaved in 2006, but still holds its own at some pretty high speeds.

The track features 24 degrees of banking and straightaways banked at 5 degrees. At the moment, the venue hosts the Cup Series’ All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600, Xfinity Series’ Alsco Uniforms 300, and Truck Series’ North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

#4 Michigan International Speedway

Michigan International Speedway is located in Brooklyn, Michigan. The 2-mile-long moderate-banked D-shaped track was founded in 1968. The track features 18 degrees of banking and straightaways banked at 12 degrees.

It is the one of the fastest tracks due to its wide, sweeping corners, long straightaways, and lack of restrictor-plate requirements. The venue hosts the Cup Series’ FireKeepers Casino 400, Xfinity Series’ LTi Printing 250, and ARCA Menards Series’ VIZCom 200.

#3 Texas Motor Speedway

Texas Motor Speedway is located in Fort Worth, TX. The 1.44-mile-long quad-oval track was founded in 1996 and the track features 20 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2 and 24 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4.

Currently, the venue hosts Cup Series’ All-Star Race and Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Xfinity Series’ Alsco Uniforms 250, Andy's Frozen Custard 335, and Camping World Truck Series’ SpeedyCash.com 220.

#2 Talladega Motor Speedway

Talladega Motor Speedway is located in Lincoln, Alabama. The 2.66-mile-long tri-oval asphalt track opened in 1969 and the track features 33 degrees of banking at turns 1 and 2 and 32.4 and 32.5 degrees of banking at turns 3 and 4 respectively.

The venue hosts many NASCAR events, including two Cup Series races, one Xfinity Series race, and one Truck Series race.

#1 Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is the fastest track of the season. The 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track is located in Daytona, Florida. The historic racetrack features 31 degrees of banking and was opened in 1959.

Daytona International Speedway



Alongside Thank you fans for joining us for the 80th running of the #DAYTONA200 Alongside @MotoAmerica , we can't wait to welcome you back next year Thank you fans for joining us for the 80th running of the #DAYTONA200! Alongside @MotoAmerica, we can't wait to welcome you back next year 🙌 https://t.co/zhyQU6Jp7A

Each year, the track hosts multiple NASCAR races which include Cup Series’ Daytona 500 and Coke Zero Sugar 400, Xfinity Series’ Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 and Wawa 250 and Truck Series’ NextEra Energy 250.

