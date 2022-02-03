Daytona 500 2022: Start time, date, TV schedule, live stream and more

As we edge closer to the Daytona 500 in 2022, NASCAR fans can rest assured that every action-packed moment will be brought to them without a hitch.

The Great American Race is set to be held at the Daytona International Speedway in Florida on February 20. This will come after the first race of the season, the Busch Light Clash at the L.A. Coliseum on February 6.

As per the norm, all the action from the event will be broadcast by Fox Sports. NASCAR fans can therefore expect to catch every single lap.

TV Schedule for 64th Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

Tuesday, February 15, 2022:

5:05 pm ET: First practice for the NASCAR Cup Series. An epic week of racing flags off with this practice session.

6:35 pm ET: Second practice session that will follow the aforementioned one. Both sessions will be shown on FS1.

Wednesday, February 16, 2022:

8:05 pm ET: Qualifying session. This will be for single vehicles only. They will be allowed one lap, two rounds.

Thursday, February 17, 2022:

4:00 pm ET: Arca Menards Series practice session

5:00 pm ET: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice session

7:00 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at Daytona

8:45 pm ET (approximately): NASCAR Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at Daytona

Friday, February 18, 2022:

1:30 pm ET: Arca Menards series qualifying session (groups)

3:00 pm ET: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying session. This will be for single vehicles only. They will be allowed one lap, two rounds.

4:35 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice session

6:00 pm ET: Third practice session for the NASCAR Cup Series

7:30 pm ET: NextEra Energy 250

Saturday, February 19, 2022:

10:30 am ET: Final Practice of the NASCAR Cup Series (coverage moves to FS1 at 11 am ET)

11:35 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying session. This will be for single vehicles only. They will be allowed one lap, two rounds.

1:30 pm ET: Arca Menards Series Lucas Oil 200 driven by General Tire

5:00 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300.

Sunday, February 20, 2022:

2:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500.

The Daytona 500 is set to have no crowd restrictions in 2022. Reports indicate the Daytona International Speedway is sold out weeks in advance of the historic event.

