5 key takeaways from NASCAR’s 2024 appearance at Atlanta Motor Speedway

NASCAR's recent visit to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the Ambetter Health 400 kicked off the 2024 Cup Series season in spectacular fashion, with the jaw-dropping finish putting the sport in a global spotlight.

As the green flag dropped for the Cup Series race last Sunday, the 400-mile race produced action-packed racing. It culminated in a three-wide photo finish, as Daniel Suarez edged out Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney to the checkered flag.

Amidst the excitement and chaos last Sunday, there were plenty of interesting storylines that unfolded over the week. It's time to unravel the key takeaways from the weekend.

5 Key Takeaways from NASCAR's Visit to Atlanta

#5 Front Row Motorsports gains momentum

Michael McDowell quite literally put Front Row Motorsports (FRM) on the front row for the first two races of the 2024 season. While McDowell rolled off pole position, his teammate Todd Gilliland stole the show last Sunday, leading a race-high 58 laps.

The recent uptick in performance comes in light of FRM announcing a strategic alliance with Team Penske. McDowell noted that the alliance is still in its early stages, with results expected to manifest in the coming months.

It is yet to be seen if FRM translates its solid pace from Superspeedways to other oval tracks to establish itself as a contender.

#4 Jesse Love is the real deal

Jesse Love is making waves in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, grabbing back-to-back pole positions and leading the most laps in the season's opening races.

Love's speed was evident during his dominant title-winning campaign in the ARCA Menards Series, but now he is proving his mettle against the veterans in the Xfinity Series.

Jesse Love at Atlanta

Richard Childress Racing has made a steal by putting the 19-year-old racing prodigy behind the wheel of its #2 Chevy. It is exciting to see how Love capitalizes on the solid start, as he establishes himself as NASCAR's next biggest prospect.

#3 Trackhouse Racing in the spotlight again

Since its inception in 2021, Trackhouse Racing and its drivers have consistently elevated NASCAR's global presence, generating viral moments on multiple occasions.

From the Project 91 initiative, which introduced Kimi Raikkonen and Shane van Gisbergen to the sport, to unforgettable moments like Gisbergen's Chicago victory, Ross Chastain's 'Hail Melon' wall ride at Martinsville, to Daniel Suarez's victory in the iconic three-wide battle at Atlanta, Trackhouse Racing has been at the center.

There is something inherent within the organization led by Justin Marks that consistently produces viral moments.

#2 Is Atlanta Motor Speedway the 'best Superspeedway'?

Before last Sunday's Cup race, the narrative surrounding Atlanta Motor Speedway was quite pessimistic, amplified by the lack of action in the preceding Truck and Xfinity races.

The 400-mile NASCAR Cup race on Sunday has completely shifted the narrative from the negative press surrounding the track. After the 'fuel-saving parade' at Daytona, the action-packed racing at the 1.54-mile oval has left fans pondering if it is the best Superspeedway track.

Atlanta Motor Speedway, while not considered a traditional superspeedway track, mitigates fuel-saving tactics, ultimately leading to more exciting and competitive racing.

#1 Daniel Suarez breathes a sigh of relief

Heading into the 2024 NASCAR season, Daniel Suarez found himself in the hot seat, entering his contract year on the back of a winless season. The tension was heightened by Trackhouse Racing expanding its driver roster.

Suarez has dispelled any doubts surrounding his future with Trackhouse Racing with his recent victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway. With this triumph, the Mexican driver has secured his spot in the playoffs, allowing him to breathe a sigh of relief.

Daniel Suarez and team co-owner Justin Marks

Team co-owner Justin Marks suggested that Suarez's seat was never in jeopardy, and he remains an integral part of the team.