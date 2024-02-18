5 NASCAR drivers feat. Kyle Busch who can win their maiden Daytona 500 this year

As anticipation mounts for the 66th edition of the Daytona 500, NASCAR fans eagerly speculate if Kyle Busch or any other driver will etch their names in the annals of racing history, by winning the Great American Race on Monday, February 19.

Among the contenders vying to win their maiden Harley J. Earl trophy, Kyle Busch leads the pack that consists of a mix of veteran drivers, established championship winners, fan favorites and promising new talents.

Ahead of the Daytona 500, here are five favorite drivers who are poised to clinch their first victory in the Great American Race.

5 NASCAR drivers who could win their maiden Daytona 500 feat. Kyle Busch

#5 Chase Elliott

The two-time Daytona 500 pole-sitter, is the highest-starting Chevy driver in Sunday's event. Chase Elliott showcased strong pace in the first Duel race and made decisive moves in the final laps to fetch a fifth-place starting position.

Despite missing out on a victory in the 2021 edition of the race, and going through a lackluster season last year, the #9 Hendrick Motorsports driver remains a strong pick to win his maiden crown jewel race at Daytona International Speedway.

#4 Christopher Bell

The #20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver stole the spotlight in the second Duel race, as he shot past teammate Denny Hamlin in the final stretch to win the qualifying race and secure a second-row starting position for the Daytona 500.

The Toyota contingent experienced a nightmare qualifying session with Christopher Bell's time placing him 32nd overall. Despite their low starting positions, all Toyota drivers showed strong pace in the duel races, as they moved up the pack.

Bell will carry on the momentum from his duel race win into the event and could clinch his first victory in the prestigious event.

#3 Ryan Blaney

The #12 Penske driver is determined to achieve the rare feat of winning the Harley J. Earl trophy as the reigning Cup Series champion, a milestone accomplished by only five drivers in NASCAR history.

Ryan Blaney will be piloting a backup car for the Great American race following his crash in the Duel race on Thursday night. Despite the setback, Blaney is a strong contender to win the Daytona 500 in his 10th start.

#2 Brad Keselowski

The veteran NASCAR Cup champion is yet to win the 'Super Bowl of NASCAR', despite his success at other plate racing tracks. In his 14 starts in the 500, Brad Keselowski has recorded only two top-five finishes and six DNFs.

Despite showing strong pace in last year's event, the RFK Racing co-owner fell short of winning the race after being involved in a wreck. The #6 Ford driver is eager to win the elusive crown jewel race at Daytona International Speedway, with the odds in his favor.

#1 Kyle Busch

The #8 Richard Childress Racing driver enters the Daytona 500 weekend with a desire to check off the box and secure the Harley J. Earl trophy that eluded him over the past two decades. According to SportsLine, Kyle Busch has the same odds of winning the event as three-time winner Denny Hamlin.

Similar to how his weekend transpired last year, Kyle Busch was caught up in a wreck in the Duel race on Thursday night. Despite facing setbacks last year, he progressed up the pack and was on the brink of victory until the chaos in overtime dashed his hopes.

Starting 34th on the grid, Kyle Busch is hoping for a similar comeback through the field in this year's event to win his maiden Daytona 500.