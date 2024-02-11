5 NASCAR drivers who have won the Daytona 500 immediately after winning the championship

The Daytona 500 is the most prestigious race in the NASCAR season calendar and is revered as the 'Great American Race'. The winner of the crown jewel event earns a place in the annals of stock car racing history, alongside the legends of the sport.

Winning the Daytona 500 is a remarkable feat in itself, but winning the Harley J. Earl trophy as a reigning Cup champion elevates the feat to extraordinary heights. So rare is the occurrence, that only five NASCAR legends have accomplished this remarkable feat in the history of the sport, with all five of them being Hall of Fame inductees.

Reigning NASCAR Cup champion Ryan Blaney hopes to join the exclusive list by winning the season opener on February 18, 2024. Appearing on the Money Lap podcast, Blaney stated that achieving the feat would be "a unique opportunity, the dream deal, and the ultimate mission."

As the #12 Penske driver sets on a mission to hoist the Harley J. Earl trophy with his championship ring, let us take a look at the five drivers who have accomplished the feat.

5 reigning NASCAR champions to win the Daytona 500

#5 Dale Jarrett - 2000

Following his maiden Cup Series Championship triumph in 1999, Dale Jarett kicked off his championship defense tour in a sensational fashion by winning his third and final Daytona 500 crown.

Piloting the #88 Robert Yates Racing, Jarrett led the most laps in front of a stacked audience of 200,000. Taking the lead from Johnny Benson Jr with four laps left in the race, he took the checkered flag under yellow flags to win the season opener.

#4 Jeff Gordon - 1999

After capping off his record-breaking season in 1998 with 13 victories and his third Cup Series title, NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon picked up his second Daytona 500 victory at the season opener in 1999.

Jeff Gordon (1999)

The #24 Hendrick Motorsports icon rolled off from pole position and won the crown jewel race to kick off his championship defense campaign.

#3 Cale Yarborough - 1977

Late NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough was famous for his exploits at the Daytona International Speedway, winning four crown jewel races at the 2.5-mile oval.

With David Pearson and Richard Petty out of the race due to mechanical issues, the fight for the win boiled down between Cale Yarborough and Benny Parsons. Yarborough prevailed, taking his second Daytona 500 win and it would also lead to his second straight championship victory.

#2 Richard Petty - 1973

After winning the second of his eventual seven Cup Series titles, the King, Richard Petty would go on to win the 15th edition of the marquee event the following season.

The victory would mark his fourth Daytona 500 triumph, winning by over a margin of two laps to his nearest competitor, Bobby Isaac. Petty would go on to win seven crown jewel events at Daytona International Speedway, a record unequaled to date.

#1 Lee Petty - 1959

Lee Petty holds the distinguished record of being the inaugural winner of the Daytona 500. He achieved the feat after winning his second Grand National Championship the previous year.

The 'First 500 Mile NASCAR International Sweepstakes at Daytona' reached a controversial finish, as Lee Petty and Johnny Beauchamp drove side by side to the checkered flag. Petty was adjudged the winner on a later date after NASCAR founder Bill France Sr., reviewed the footage.