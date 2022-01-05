Why is the NASCAR Daytona 500 so important?

NASCAR's "Super Bowl" and "The Great American Race" are among a couple of famous nicknames the Daytona 500 has gotten over the years. So why is the event such a noteworthy race in the world of this sport?

The Daytona 500 marks the beginning of the NASCAR season. Victory at this venue is a career-defining and life-changing moment for the drivers. The 500-mile race requires 200 laps to complete. The track has given fans some legendary contests between drivers and spectacular finishes to the race, filled with pure drama from the start to the finish line.

For example, the first-ever Daytona 500 in 1959 gave spectators a nail-biting finish as Johnny Beauchamp crossed the checkered line. Almost 3 days later, however, Lee Petty was awarded the official win after newsreel footage showed him being ahead of his opponent at the line by almost two feet. Last year's Daytona 500 saw Michael McDowell grab his first Cup Series win after dodging a last-lap wreck and winning the race. He only led one lap in the entire race — the final lap.

The victor at Daytona 500 is awarded the Harley J. Earl Trophy. The trophy is named after the influential car designer, known as the 'Father of the Corvette', who also served as NASCAR's second commissioner.

The sport was born at Daytona Beach. Drivers would race on the sand before the Daytona International Speedway was built. William France Sr, along with the help of other drivers, formed the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) on February 21, 1948.

The 2022 Daytona 500 will hold a special place in the sport's history as drivers race in Next-Gen cars for the first time.

NASCAR's Next-Gen car to make debut at Daytona 500

The Gen-7 will officially race for points for the first time in the 2022 season opener at Daytona. It was initially supposed to make its debut in 2021 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Next-Gen car marks the future generation of chassis that will be used in the Cup Series. The car is supposed to be more cost-effective for both race teams and car manufacturers while enhancing driver safety at the same time.

NASCAR president Steve Phelps had this to say regarding the new generation of racing cars:

“In my opinion, the importance of this car can’t be overstated. There are many things that Next-Gen will do for us as a sport when it rolls out in 2022. The styling is going to be amazing. I think the racing is going to be better based on the aerodynamics of the vehicle.”

The new changes should make it attractive for other car manufacturers to join the likes of Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota in the world of this sport.

