Tentative NASCAR Daytona 500 Speedweek dates announced. 

The 64th edition of NASCAR's Daytona 500 will be held on February 20th, 2022. A week of action-packed racing will precede the main race on Sunday. It will feature almost a dozen on-track sessions and six races across four divisions.

Cup Series 2021 champion Kyle Larson will begin his title defense at the prestigious Daytona 500. The week leading up to the event will be a learning experience for everyone as the race on Sunday is the debut official points race for the Next-Gen car.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass TENTATIVE Daytona Feb 15-20 (ET):



Tue-Cup prac 5:05



Wed-Cup qual 8:05



Thu-Truck prac 4:35, ARCA prac 5:30, Cup duels 7



Fri-ARCA qual 1:30, Truck qual 3, Xfin prac 4:35, Cup prac 6, Truck race 7:30



Sat-Cup prac 10:30, Xfin qual 11:35, ARCA race 1:30, Xfin race 5



Here's the schedule for Daytona 500 Speedweek. Please note that all times are EST times, and tentative schedules are subject to change.

February 15th, 2022, Tuesday:

05:05 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice

February 16th, 2022, Wednesday:

08:05 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

February 17th, 2022, Thursday:

04:35 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series practice

05:30 p.m. - ARCA Racing Series practice

07:00 p.m. - NASCAR Cup duels. (Qualifying #1 and #2)

February 18th, 2022, Friday:

01:30 p.m. - ARCA Racing Series qualifying

03:00 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying

04:35 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

06:00 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice

07:30 p.m. - NASCAR Truck Series 'NextEra Energy 250' race (100 laps)

February 19th, 2022, Saturday:

10:30 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Practice

11:35 a.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

01:30 p.m. - ARCA 'Lucas Oil 200' race (80 laps)

05:00 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

February 20th, 2022, Sunday:

02:30 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (200 laps)

Daytona 500: NASCAR's most prestigious race

The Daytona 500 is NASCAR's most iconic season-opener, taking place annually at the 2.5-mile-long Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This is a 500-mile-long Cup Series race that requires 200 laps to complete, and it has been the season opener for since February 1982.

Lee Petty - 1959 Daytona 500 winner

Lee Petty, who drove the No.42 Oldsmobile, was the first winner of the Daytona 500 in 1959. Richard Petty, son of Lee Petty, holds the record for the most wins at the Daytona 500 with seven under his belt.

The Daytona 500 holds a special place in the world of stock car racing as it was the birthplace of NASCAR and boasts legendary contests and finishes to the race. Daytona beach is also where the association is headquartered.

The 2022 season opener at Daytona International Speedway is expected to be an exciting one to watch as it marks a special milestone in NASCAR history with the debut of Next-Gen cars.

