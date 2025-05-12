5 NASCAR drivers who lost big in 2025 Kansas race featuring Denny Hamlin 

NASCAR completed its 12th Cup Series race of the season — the 2025 AdventHealth 400 in Kansas last weekend. Kyle Larson claimed the victory to secure his third win of the season, as he held off Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing to put himself on top of the Driver's championship.

Ryan Blaney of Team Penske finished the race in third place, ahead of Chase Briscoe. Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman came home in fifth, ahead of Erik Jones. Ryan Preece, Joey Logano, Chris Buescher, and John Hunter Nemechek wrapped up the Top 10.

While the aforementioned NASCAR drivers had a decent outing on Sunday at the Kansas Speedway, a few drivers had the opposite. In today's article, we'll delve deeper into the stories of those drivers who lost big in Kansas.

Drivers who lost big in the 2025 NASCAR AdventHealth 400

#5 Tyler Reddick

Tyler Reddick, the 23XI Racing driver, started his NASCAR Cup Series race from fourth place, behind pole sitter Kyle Larson, second and third placed Chris Buescher and Christopher Bell. However, he lost his place as the race started and finished Stage 1 in 19th place.

Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing - Source: Imagn

Reddick failed to make a comeback in Stage 2, as he could only improve to 16th place. In the end, the #45 driver came home in the final stage in 17th place. As a result, what could have been an impressive outing for the 23XI Racing driver turned out to be underwhelming.

#4 William Byron

William Byron started his NASCAR Cup Series race from seventh place, behind Joey Logano and ahead of Daniel Suarez. However, he could not hold on to his advantage as the Hendrick Motorsports driver dropped to 26th place in Stage 1.

William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports - Source: Imagn

Byron's return seemed out of the question as the #24 driver struggled to get going and dropped to 30th place by the end of Stage 2. In the final stage, he came home in 24th place. As a consequence of his poor result, Byron, who has been leading the Drivers' Championship for a long time, lost his place to Larson.

#3 Ty Gibbs

Ty Gibbs' woes started even before he started the Kansas NASCAR Cup Series race. He was slated to start the race from sixth place, but dropped to the back of the pack after taking unapproved adjustments to his car.

Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: Imagn

As Gibbs started from the back, he could not do much in Stage 1 and finished the session in 29th place. Gibbs dropped further down to 36th place by the end of Stage 2. The JGR driver could not make amends in the final stage and crossed the finish line in 28th place.

#2 Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez, a Trackhouse Racing driver, started his race from seventh place after Ty Gibbs moved to the back of the pack due to unapproved adjustments to his car. However, the #99 driver could not make use of his advantage and fell in the pecking order.

Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing - Source: Imagn

In Stage 1, Suarez came home in 23rd place, followed by 26th place in Stage 2. However, Suarez faced a wreck in the third and final stage and suffered a DNF at the Kansas Speedway NASCAR Cup Series race.

#1 Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin, one of the star drivers of this season, ended his Kansas race in an underwhelming way. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver started his race in 14th place, but made a significant leap forward by the end of Stage 1.

Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing - Source: Imagn

He crossed the line in seventh place in Stage 1 and continued his stellar run with an eighth-place finish in Stage 2. However, the #11 driver faced a wreck in the third stage and suffered a DNF. He was one of seven NASCAR drivers to face a DNF at this racetrack on Sunday.

