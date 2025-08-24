5 NASCAR drivers who paid the highest price in the 2025 Daytona regular season finale

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 24, 2025 19:47 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Daytona (Source: Imagn)

NASCAR completed its regular season finale event—the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 23. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney claimed his second win of the season in a dramatic, four-wide finish and is heading into playoffs with momentum.

Ad

Daniel Suárez of Trackhouse Racing finished second, ahead of Spire Motorsports driver Justin Haley; Cole Custer came home in fourth. Erik Jones, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, Ty Gibbs, Josh Berry, and Chase Elliott wrapped up the top 10.

While the aforementioned drivers had a decent outing this past Saturday at Daytona, a few drivers had the opposite. Let’s take a look at five NASCAR Cup Series drivers who paid the highest price at Daytona’s 2.5-mile-long track.

Ad
Trending

Five NASCAR drivers who paid the highest price in the 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400

#5. Daniel Suarez

Ad

Daniel Suarez, the Trackhouse Racing driver, was not riding the playoff bubble but nearly delivered the Cinderella story. The #99 Chevrolet driver came close to the race win but was held off by Ryan Blaney, costing him possible entry into the playoffs. He lost the Daytona regular season finale race by just 0.031 seconds and missed the chance to claim the first-time-season-win glory—and a playoff ticket.

#4. Ryan Preece

Ryan Preece started his NASCAR Cup Series race from 31st place. In 18th place in the points table and needing to win outright, the RFK Racing driver faced the challenge of staying grounded. After going airborne multiple times in recent superspeedway races, the 34-year-old finally brought his car down but failed to reach the victory lane in the must-win race. He finished the race 14th, which shattered his playoff dreams.

Ad

#3. Chris Buescher

Like the other RFK Racing drivers, Brad Keselowski and Preece, Chris Buescher’s playoff hopes also ended when he failed to take the checkered flag at Daytona’s regular season finale. He was sitting 17th, one spot below the playoff cutoff line, and needed a win to break into the postseason. The 32-year-old drove the fast machinery from RFK Racing, but it was not good enough to cross the finish line in P1. He started in 24th place and finished the race in the P7 position.

Ad

#2. Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch, the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, who came into the regular season finale winless and desperate, had another unfortunate outing at Daytona. His #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet was damaged in an early crash on Lap 95 and ended up finishing 33rd. He missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season, and his winless streak goes to 83 races.

#1. Denny Hamlin

Ad

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin, driving the #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, started from sixth position, but unfortunately his car was damaged in an early wreck that hindered his performance, and he ended up finishing P25. The result dropped the 44-year-old to third place in the playoff points standings, behind Kyle Larson and William Byron.

However, Hamlin still is in a good position to claim his first NASCAR Cup title.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications