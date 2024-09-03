5 NASCAR drivers with most playoff appearances ft. Denny Hamlin

After the final regular season race concluded at Darlington on September 1, the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are just around the corner. Chase Briscoe claimed victory in the Cook Out Southern 500 to set himself as a contender for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship. Briscoe qualified along with 15 other drivers, including Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and Joey Logano.

The first playoff race, Quaker State 400 Available At Walmart, is set to take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway on September 8. While the sport has seen some new faces in the playoffs such as Harrison Burton, the line-up also has multiple veterans who have appeared more than anyone else in the elimination era.

5 NASCAR drivers with the most playoff appearances

#5 Joey Logano (10)

With the qualification in the 2024 NASCAR playoffs, Joey Logano took himself to the next stage of Stock Car racing for the 10th time in his Cup Series career. The Team Penske driver matched the record set by Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, and Kyle Busch as the drivers with the second-most playoff appearances.

Logano's best results in the playoffs came in 2018 and 2022 when he clinched the Cup Series titles. In 2018, he held off Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick, whereas in 2022, Ross Chastain and Christopher Bell accepted defeat against the #22 driver.

#4 Brad Keselowski (10)

Brad Keselowski is the second driver on the list with 10 playoff appearances after he qualified in 2204.

His best result in the playoffs was a second-place finish in 2020 when he lost to Chase Elliott by five points. Keselowski could only manage 5035 points at the end of the season, compared to Elliott's 5040.

#3 Kevin Harvick (10)

2023 marked Kevin Harvick's 10th playoff appearance. He retired from the sport that year and did not add to his tally this season.

His best finish in the playoffs came in 2014 when he clinched the Cup Series championship. He held off Ryan Newman and Denny Hamlin to claim his one and only Cup Series title.

#2 Kyle Busch (10)

After failing to win a race in 26 outings and finishing second in the last two races of the 2024 NASCAR regular season, Kyle Busch could not add to his tally of 10 NASCAR playoff appearances.

Busch clinched the title in 2015 and 2019. In 2015, he overcame the challenges of Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin, and in 2019, he beat Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick to claim the championships.

#1 Denny Hamlin (11)

With his qualification in the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Denny Hamlin has eclipsed everyone to become the driver with the most playoff appearances. Hamlin set a record of 11 appearances after he won three races this season.

Unfortunately, Hamlin has yet to add a Cup Series championship to his name. His best playoff performances were third-placed finishes in 2014 and 2021 when he saw Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson take the titles, respectively.

