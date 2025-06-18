Since 2020, NASCAR has mandated regular sensitivity and unconscious‑bias training for all team members and officials in the Cup and Xfinity garages. Over the years, several distinguished racers in the top flight of stock car racing have completed the training for violating the sport's conduct policies.

Sections 12.1 and 12.8 of the Member Conduct Guidelines deem any discriminatory or inappropriate remark on or off the track can trigger a mandatory round of sensitivity or bias-awareness training. Under NASCAR's DEI standards, the penalty is sometimes announced publicly while other times it's a condition for reinstatement. But, either way, it shows a shift in modern NASCAR culture.

Here are five NASCAR drivers who underwent sensitivity training:

#5 Kyle Busch used an ableist slur in 2021

Kyle Busch (8) during qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway- Source: Imagn

Kyle Busch landed in trouble for calling Brad Keselowski a "retard", in a post-race interview at Martinsville in 2021. NASCAR saw it as a violation of its member behaviour rules and required sensitivity training, even though the experienced racer denied any malicious intent. The two-time Cup Series champion served the training and kept racing without being fined any further.

Trending

#4 Denny Hamlin posted a racist meme in 2022

Denny Hamlin (c) and his team before the start of the FireKeepers Casino 400- Source: Imagn

Following the 2022 Talladega race, Denny Hamlin posted a racist joke about Kyle Larson on X, which led to disciplinary action from NASCAR. Larson, who is partly Japanese, was the target of a Family Guy meme, which promoted a racist stereotype about Asians. Although he eventually removed the message, NASCAR mandated that the Joe Gibbs Racing driver undergo sensitivity training.

#3 Hailie Deegan used the 'R' word online in 2021

Hailie Deegan during the 2023 Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway- Source: Imagn

Hailie Deegan was the first driver to get mandated sensitivity training in 2021, after she used a derogatory slur (reta*d) in an iRacing Twitch stream. Though she later apologized for using the word, the clip went viral, prompting strong reactions online. Deegan, then a 19-year-old, was allowed to compete in her rookie Camping World Truck Series after serving the training program.

#2 Kyle Larson used a racial slur in 2020

Kyle Larson at the World of Outlaws sprint car Plymouth event on Friday - Source: Imagn

Kyle Larson was indefinitely suspended after he used a racial slur during an iRacing event. Larson was also sacked by Chip Ganassi Racing within 24 hours. However, the suspension was reinstated after completing sensitivity training. The 2021 Cup Series Champion voluntarily hired a diversity coach and worked with organizations like the Urban Youth Racing School and Rev Racing later.

#1 Carson Hocevar reinforced racial stereotypes in 2025

Carson Hocevar before the start of the Wurth 400 race at Texas Motor Speedway- Source: Imagn

The most recent case involves 23-year-old Carson Hocevar, who made headlines during the Mexico City weekend in 2025 for derogatory comments made on a Twitch iRacing stream. Referring to the city, Hocevar said it was a 'shi*hole', listing grievances about safety and logistics.

Spire Motorsports, his Cup Series team, immediately fined him $50,000 and mandated cultural-sensitivity and bias-awareness training. The fine will be split among three community organizations in Mexico, including Cruz Roja Mexicana and Fondo Unido México. NASCAR reviewed the penalty and accepted it without further sanction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.