Since 2020, NASCAR has mandated regular sensitivity and unconscious‑bias training for all team members and officials in the Cup and Xfinity garages. Over the years, several distinguished racers in the top flight of stock car racing have completed the training for violating the sport's conduct policies.
Sections 12.1 and 12.8 of the Member Conduct Guidelines deem any discriminatory or inappropriate remark on or off the track can trigger a mandatory round of sensitivity or bias-awareness training. Under NASCAR's DEI standards, the penalty is sometimes announced publicly while other times it's a condition for reinstatement. But, either way, it shows a shift in modern NASCAR culture.
Here are five NASCAR drivers who underwent sensitivity training:
#5 Kyle Busch used an ableist slur in 2021
Kyle Busch landed in trouble for calling Brad Keselowski a "retard", in a post-race interview at Martinsville in 2021. NASCAR saw it as a violation of its member behaviour rules and required sensitivity training, even though the experienced racer denied any malicious intent. The two-time Cup Series champion served the training and kept racing without being fined any further.
#4 Denny Hamlin posted a racist meme in 2022
Following the 2022 Talladega race, Denny Hamlin posted a racist joke about Kyle Larson on X, which led to disciplinary action from NASCAR. Larson, who is partly Japanese, was the target of a Family Guy meme, which promoted a racist stereotype about Asians. Although he eventually removed the message, NASCAR mandated that the Joe Gibbs Racing driver undergo sensitivity training.
#3 Hailie Deegan used the 'R' word online in 2021
Hailie Deegan was the first driver to get mandated sensitivity training in 2021, after she used a derogatory slur (reta*d) in an iRacing Twitch stream. Though she later apologized for using the word, the clip went viral, prompting strong reactions online. Deegan, then a 19-year-old, was allowed to compete in her rookie Camping World Truck Series after serving the training program.
#2 Kyle Larson used a racial slur in 2020
Kyle Larson was indefinitely suspended after he used a racial slur during an iRacing event. Larson was also sacked by Chip Ganassi Racing within 24 hours. However, the suspension was reinstated after completing sensitivity training. The 2021 Cup Series Champion voluntarily hired a diversity coach and worked with organizations like the Urban Youth Racing School and Rev Racing later.
#1 Carson Hocevar reinforced racial stereotypes in 2025
The most recent case involves 23-year-old Carson Hocevar, who made headlines during the Mexico City weekend in 2025 for derogatory comments made on a Twitch iRacing stream. Referring to the city, Hocevar said it was a 'shi*hole', listing grievances about safety and logistics.
Spire Motorsports, his Cup Series team, immediately fined him $50,000 and mandated cultural-sensitivity and bias-awareness training. The fine will be split among three community organizations in Mexico, including Cruz Roja Mexicana and Fondo Unido México. NASCAR reviewed the penalty and accepted it without further sanction.
