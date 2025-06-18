Carson Hocevar slapped with a $50,000 fine by Spire Motorsports for calling Mexico a “s**thole”

Carson Hocevar has landed in hot water after calling Mexico a 's**thole' during a twitch livestream on Saturday, June 14. Although he walked back his remarks after Sunday's Viva Mexico 250, Spire Motorsports has decided to levy a $50,000 fine to show that 'words carry weight'.

Admittedly, NASCAR's inaugural race outside the U.S wasn't without it's hiccups. Travel snafus and concerns of safety for team personnel plagued the weekend at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s spotter, Tab Boyd, echoed these sentiments through an X post, calling out the local conditions on Saturday, but promptly it after receiving backlash.

Earlier in the day, Hocevar was caught bad mouthing Mexico during an iRacing Twich stream, complaining about issues with travel, personal safety and local restrictions. He said,

"If the travel was better, if getting here was easier, if you felt safer getting to and from everywhere, if it wasn’t such a s**thole, if the track limits were a little better enforced, if it was going to be a little bit better of a race, and it wasn’t so easy to, or feel so locked down like you can’t leave anywhere, it’d be a great experience.”

Spire Motorsports took notice of this and has released a statement detailing their disciplinary measures. NASCAR reporter Steven Taranto shared a summary of the statement on his X handle, writing,

"Spire Motorsports has disciplined Carson Hocevar for comments he made on Twitch leading into Mexico City last weekend, fining him $50,000 and ordering him to take sensitivity training."

Hocevar has been the subject of controversy lately, after drawing the ire of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for spinning the latter out at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The incident wasn't without precedent, as it was the second time the two logged heads over a spin in three races.

Carson Hocevar apologises for his comments on Mexico

After facing backlash for his derogatary comments on Mexico, Carson Hocevar took to X and shared an apology. The young driver admitted that his views were based on pre-conceived notions and second-hand information, rather than personal experience. He acknowledged he was 'embarassed' by his comments and took it as a 'lesson' to not form opinions based on hearsay.

Hocevar's apology on X began as follows:

"Maybe a kid that had never been out of the country until Thursday should ever give an opinion about what any place is like other than Portage, Michigan," he wrote

"I’m sorry Mexico City. Consider me an ally going forward and an example of getting off Twitch and seeing things with my own two eyes," he concluded.

Carson Hocevar @CarsonHocevar LINK Maybe a kid that had never been out of the country until Thursday should ever give an opinion about what any place is like other than Portage, Michigan. When I answered that question on a stream, I was skeptical about the trip so far and believed everything I read or heard about Mexico City from people who more than likely also had never been here. Now that I’ve actually left my hotel a couple times and raced here in front of some of the most passionate fans I’ve ever seen, my opinion has changed. I am embarrassed by my comments, by the race I ran, and I may have to move here to hide out from Ricky anyway. Count this as another lesson for me in a season I’ve learned so much. Don’t believe everything you hear without seeing it yourself. If anyone should give anyone or any place the benefit of the doubt it’s me. I’m sorry Mexico City. Consider me an ally going forward and an example of getting off Twitch and seeing things with my own two eyes.

Carson Hocevar also mentioned he might move to Mexico 'to hide out from Ricky anyway.' The reason being, Stenhouse took offence to their on-track incident at Mexico and threatened to beat him up when they got back to the states. NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck called it a 'smart move' to avoid getting arrested by trading blows under unfamiliar local laws.

Nonetheless, Hocevar has heaped up a lot of trouble for his actions and would hope to turn it around with his long-eluded Cup Series win.

