5 NASCAR drivers who won maiden Cup Series race with Wood Brothers Racing ft. Ryan Blaney

Wood Brothers Racing sealed a surprising win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 16 with Josh Berry behind the wheel. He earned his maiden win with the team, following in the footsteps of previous No. 21 drivers including Ryan Blaney.

Blaney, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion, drove for Wood Brothers Racing before moving to Team Penske in 2018. The Virginia-based outfit fielded three drivers before Berry took over the famed No. 21 Ford this year.

With Josh Berry's maiden series win, let's check out the last five NASCAR drivers to achieve the feat with the oldest team in the field.

1. Josh Berry - 2025 Pennzoil 400 (Las Vegas Motor Speedway)

Josh Berry started the Las Vegas spring race seventh and stayed close to the front throughout the 267-lap contest. He passed Daniel Suarez on the outside with 14 laps remaining before taking the checkered flag for his first win in the premier series.

Josh Berry won the 2025 Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas - Source: Imagn

Suarez finished second followed by Ryan Preece, who tied his career-high in third.

2. Harrison Burton - 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Daytona International Speedway)

Wood Brothers Racing made headlines after Harrison Burton delivered the team's 100th Cup win last year. He won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona. The victory also marked the young driver's maiden win in the premier series.

Harrison Burton won the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona - Source: Imagn

While Burton earned a historic win for Wood Brothers Racing, the driver was already announced to leave the team after the 2024 season. He moved to AM Racing in the Xfinity Series, with Josh Berry running the No. 21.

3. Ryan Blaney - 2017 Pocono 400 (Pocono Raceway)

Ryan Blaney bagged his maiden win with Wood Brothers Racing at Pocono Raceway in 2017. The then-sophomore driver also snapped the team's six-year win drought in a thrilling battle with Kyle Busch in the closing laps.

Ryan Blaney won the 2017 Pocono 400 at Pocono - Source: Imagn

The 2017 Pocono 400 victory was the only race win Ryan Blaney had in the No. 21 Ford before moving to Team Penske the following year. Paul Menards took over the team's sole entry before Matt DiBenedetto ran two full seasons.

4. Trevor Bayne - 2011 Daytona 500 (Daytona International Speedway)

Trevor Bayne had one of the most memorable Daytona 500 wins after winning the Great American Race with Wood Brothers Racing in 2011. He became the youngest Daytona 500 winner at 20 in just his second series start.

Trevor Bayne won the 2011 Daytona 500 at Daytona - Source: Imagn

Bayne only ran a limited schedule for the Ford-affiliated team before signing a full-time ride with Roush Fenway Racing in 2015. His Daytona 500 victory was the team's last series win before Ryan Blaney snapped the six-year winless streak in 2017.

5. Elliott Sadler - 2001 Food City 500 (Bristol Motor Speedway)

Elliott Sadler bagged his maiden Cup Series win with Wood Brothers Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2001. It was also the team's first victory since 1993 when Morgan Shepherd wheeled the No. 21 to victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Elliott Sadler during the 2018 Ford EcoBoost 300 - Source: Imagn

Sadler was the replacement driver for Michael Waltrip when the latter driver moved to Mattei Motorsports in 1999. The 2001 Ford City 500 winner spent four years with the oldest team in the field, amassing four top-fives and 11 top-10s.

