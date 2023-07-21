With only 5 events left to go after NASCAR's visit to the Pocono Raceway this weekend, the 2023 Cup Series championship battle is heating up. Often referred to as 'The Tricky Triangle' owing to its unique shape and layout, the 2.5-mile-long track in Pennsylvania has become one of the favorites amongst fans of the sport.

Offering picturesque views of the Long Pond and the Pennsylvania mountains echoing with the roar of NASCAR V8 engines, Pocono Raceway has always offered one of the best racing spectacles in the sport. Designed by two-time Indy 500 winner Rodger Ward in the early 1970s, the family-owned business remains one of the few tracks independent of NASCAR or Speedway Media's control.

With unique characteristics come unique challenges, which Pocono Raceway has never fallen short of. With all three turns of the triangular-shaped track sporting different levels of banking, a lap around the facility is one of the most diverse in all of stock car racing. With only the best drivers able to get on terms with the track's complexity, Pocono has one of the most diverse sets of drivers who have excelled at the venue.

5 NASCAR drivers with the most wins at Pocono Raceway

The following five drivers are considered the most proficient at Pocono Raceway, with the results and statistics to back them up.

#5 Kevin Harvick - 1 Win

Tied with a plethora of other drivers to have visited victory lane at the track, Kevin Harvick has the statistical advantage over the likes of Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski amongst various others.

June 13, 2004: A particularly wild race at Pocono ends with Kevin Harvick and Matt Kenseth repeatedly spinning each other under caution. Both drivers were fined $25,000

Despite having just one victory to his name, the veteran driver has the most top-5 and top-10 finishes at the track of any single-time winners. The stats speak for themselves, with 15 top-5s and 22 top-10s.

#4 Martin Truex Jr. - 2 Wins

Winner of last weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. is one driver who has always excelled at Pocono. With 2 wins to his name, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has 6 top-5 finishes and 14 top-10 finishes amongst the mountains of Long Pond.

#3 Kurt Busch - 3 Wins

Despite having retired from the highest echelon of stock car racing, former driver Kurt Busch sits third on the list of all-time greats at Pocono Raceway. The former #45 Toyota Camry TRD driver has 3 trips to victory lane in Pennsylvania.









Kurt Busch making quick work of traffic at Pocono in 2007. Other cars like the 8 and 11 put up a fight, but the 2 team was on one that day. Kurt led 175 of 200 laps!

Amongst his 41 total race starts at the track, Busch has also finished in the top-5 14 times, along with 21 finishes inside the top 10. Busch was slated to be competing in the 2023 season as well, only for his career to be abruptly ended after sustaining concussion injuries last year on the same track.

#2 Kyle Busch - 4 Wins

Kurt Busch's three victories at Pocono Raceway are only trumped by his own brother Kyle Busch. Regarded as one of the best NASCAR drivers of all time, the younger Busch has managed to visit victory lane 4 times in Pennsylvania.

Had good speed all weekend in New Hampshire but had a few too many mistakes. Went to work and tried to get through the field when we lost traction and had another spin that ended our day. Unfortunately not the weekend we were looking for but gonna fight hard in Pocono

Currently driving for Richard Childress Racing, Kyle Busch has successfully put doubts about his performance to rest after a team switch this season behind him.

#1 Denny Hamlin - 6 Wins

Winner of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway last year as well, Denny Hamlin remains the best driver to have ever competed at the 2.5-mile-long facility. The Tampa, Florida native achieved the first victory of his illustrious Cup Series career at the same track, going on to back that up with a second win the following year.















Where Denny Hamlin's "crossed" the finish line at Pocono:
2022 = 1st
2021 #2 = 14th BUT he was running in 2nd with 4 to go when he ducked down pit road for fuel.
2021 #1 = 4th
2020 #2 = 1st
2020 #1 = 2nd
2019 #2 = 1st

Being one of the few drivers to achieve the 'Rookie Sweep', the #11 Toyota Camry TRD driver also has 14 top-5s and 21 top-10s along with his 6 trips to victory lane.

It remains to be seen if the usual suspects will be seen battling at the front during the HighPoint.com 400 this Sunday, or whether the rest of the field will be able to catch up with these barnstormers.