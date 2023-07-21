NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 21, 2023 01:01 IST
NASCAR Cup Series M&amp;M
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Pocono Raceway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series events. The venue will host the 21st race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (July 23).

This weekend, the 2.5-mile-long triangle shaped track will host the HighPoint.com 400 for the 50th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 160 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 400 miles in total.

Weather forecast for NASCAR HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Pocono Raceway:

Saturday, July 22, 2023

CRC Brakleen 150: High 77°, Low 60°, Mostly Sunny, NW 5-10 mph, and 10% chance of rain.

Pocono 225: High 77°, Low 60°, Mostly Sunny, NW 5-10 mph, and 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 23, 2023

HighPoint.com 400: High 78°, Low 56°, Sunny, W 5-10 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

The 2023 iteration of the HighPoint.com 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cole Custer
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Pocono Raceway on July 23 at 2:30 pm ET on USA Network and MRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
