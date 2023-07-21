NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at the Pocono Raceway, which includes the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and Truck Series events. The venue will host the 21st race of the 2023 Cup Series season on Sunday (July 23).

This weekend, the 2.5-mile-long triangle shaped track will host the HighPoint.com 400 for the 50th time in NASCAR’s history. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 160 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to 400 miles in total.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Pocono

ET



Fri

11:30-ARCA p&q

1:35-FS1-Truck p&q

3:35-USA-Xfi p&q

6-FS1-ARCA race 60



Sat

FS1

11-NASCAR RaceDay

Noon-Truck race 15-15-30

USA-3p

2:35-Cup p&q

5-Xfin prerace

5:30-Xfin race 20-20-50



Sun-USA

2-Cup prerace

2:30-Cup race 30-65-65



NWS:70s;Rain:Fri-70%,Sat-10%,Sun-5%

Weather forecast for NASCAR HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week's scheduled races at the Pocono Raceway:

Saturday, July 22, 2023

CRC Brakleen 150: High 77°, Low 60°, Mostly Sunny, NW 5-10 mph, and 10% chance of rain.

Pocono 225: High 77°, Low 60°, Mostly Sunny, NW 5-10 mph, and 10% chance of rain.

Sunday, July 23, 2023

HighPoint.com 400: High 78°, Low 56°, Sunny, W 5-10 mph, and 5% chance of rain.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Pocono

ET



Fri

11:30-ARCA p&q

1:35-FS1-Truck p&q

3:35-USA-Xfi p&q

6-FS1-ARCA race 60



Sat

FS1

11-NASCAR RaceDay

Noon-Truck race 15-15-30

USA-3p

2:35-Cup p&q

5-Xfin prerace

5:30-Xfin race 20-20-50



Sun-USA

2-Cup prerace

2:30-Cup race 30-65-65



NWS:70s;Rain:Fri-70%,Sat-10%,Sun-5%

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

The 2023 iteration of the HighPoint.com 400 is set to see a total of 36 Cup Series drivers lined up on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cole Custer #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at the Pocono Raceway on July 23 at 2:30 pm ET on USA Network and MRN.