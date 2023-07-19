NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania, this weekend after the action-packed Crayon 301.

The HighPoint.com 400 is the 21st NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (July 23) at the Pocono Raceway. The event is set to kick off at 2:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network, MRN, and Peacock.

The event will be contested over 160 laps at the Pocono Raceway. It marks the 50th annual HighPoint.com 400 hosted by the 2.5-mile-long track in the history of the Cup Series.

Pocono Raceway, nicknamed the Tricky Triangle, features 14 degrees banking at Turn 1, nine degrees banking at Turn 2, and six degrees banking at Turn 3. NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the HighPoint.com 400.

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Pennsylvania. Three drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Cole Custer, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won last year’s HighPoint.com 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 15 minutes, and 59 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 HighPoint.com 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating for the event at the Pocono Raceway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cole Custer #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Pocono Raceway on July 23 at 2:30 pm ET.