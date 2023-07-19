NASCAR

NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 19, 2023 22:44 IST
NASCAR Cup Series M&amp;M
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Long Pond, Pennsylvania, this weekend after the action-packed Crayon 301.

The HighPoint.com 400 is the 21st NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (July 23) at the Pocono Raceway. The event is set to kick off at 2:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on USA Network, MRN, and Peacock.

The event will be contested over 160 laps at the Pocono Raceway. It marks the 50th annual HighPoint.com 400 hosted by the 2.5-mile-long track in the history of the Cup Series.

Pocono Raceway, nicknamed the Tricky Triangle, features 14 degrees banking at Turn 1, nine degrees banking at Turn 2, and six degrees banking at Turn 3. NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share an entry list of drivers taking part in the HighPoint.com 400.

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week in Pennsylvania. Three drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Cole Custer, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won last year’s HighPoint.com 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 15 minutes, and 59 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 HighPoint.com 400 full entry list

Here is a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating for the event at the Pocono Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Noah Gragson
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cole Custer
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Pocono Raceway on July 23 at 2:30 pm ET.

