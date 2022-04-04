The 5 longest NASCAR tracks

NASCAR hosts races on about 39 different race tracks throughout the United States and Canada. While most of the tracks host races for the entire national series of races, some are unique to a particular series.

This variety is part of what makes NASCAR so interesting. The sport competes on different types of tracks, which include short tracks, super speedways, intermediate courses and road courses.

In this piece, we take a look at the five longest tracks of the 2022 season.

NASCAR’s top-5 longest tracks

#5 Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is the fifth-largest track featured in the 2022 season.

The 2.5-mile-long rectangular-oval track opened in 1909 and its dimensions have remained essentially unchanged since construction. With a seating capacity of 257,325, it is the highest-capacity sports venue in the world.

The track features 9.2 degrees of banking in the corners so drivers are on the brakes at the end of the two long straights.

At the moment, the venue hosts the Cup Series’ Brickyard 400, the Xfinity Series’ Pennzoil 150, and the IndyCar Series’ Indianapolis 500. Indianapolis Motor Speedway is also the current home of the Indianapolis 500 and the Verizon 200 races.

#4 Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is located in Daytona Beach, Florida and is one of the most popular circuits.

The 2.5-mile-long tri-oval track opened in 1959 and features 31 degrees of banking and 2 degrees of banking on straightaways. After renovations, the venue boasts a capacity of 101,500 and can increase to 125,000.

Daytona International Speedway @DAYTONA



Alongside Thank you fans for joining us for the 80th running of the #DAYTONA200 Alongside @MotoAmerica , we can't wait to welcome you back next year Thank you fans for joining us for the 80th running of the #DAYTONA200! Alongside @MotoAmerica, we can't wait to welcome you back next year 🙌 https://t.co/zhyQU6Jp7A

Each year, the Daytona Speedway hosts multiple NASCAR races, which include Cup Series’ Daytona 500 and Coke Zero Sugar 400, Xfinity Series’ Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 and Wawa 250 and Truck Series’ NextEra Energy 250.

#3 Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega Motor Speedway is located in Lincoln, Alabama.

The 2.66-mile-long tri-oval asphalt track opened in 1969 and the track features 33 degrees of banking at the first and second turns and 32.4 and 32.5 degrees of banking at turns 3 and 4, respectively.

The venue has a total seating capacity of 175,000 with a main grandstand capacity of about 80,000.

The venue hosts many NASCAR events, including two Cup Series races in the GEICO 500 and YellaWood 500, the Xfinity Series’ Ag-Pro 300 and the Truck Series’ Chevrolet Silverado 250.

#2 Circuit of the Americas

Circuit of the Americas, located in Austin, Texas, has hosted just six NASCAR races since its debut in 2021.

The 3.4-mile-long road course features 20 turns and 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the track. The road course was first opened in 2012 and holds a capacity of 150,000 spectators.

At the moment, the venue hosts the Cup Series’ EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, the Xfinity Series’ Pit Boss 250, and the Truck Series’ XPEL 225.

#1 Road America

Road America, located in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, is the longest race track featured in the 2022 season.

The 4.048-mile-long road course features 14 turns and many elevation changes along the long front stretch. The track was opened in 1955 and one of the best features of this course is a turn on the backside known as “the kink”.

The track hosts the Cup Series’ Kwik Trip 250, and the Xfinity Series’ Henry 180.

Edited by Adam Dickson