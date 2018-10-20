F1 US GP: Ranking the 5 best races at Circuit of the Americas

Hamilton is the most successful driver at the Circuit of the Americas

The United States Grand Prix is certainly a special race in the F1 calendar because of its long association with the sport. Watkins Glen held the Grand Prix for over 30 years, while the Indianapolis circuit held it from 2000 to 2007.

After a hiatus of four years, Formula One returned to the United States of America with a race at the Circuit of the Americas at Austin, Texas. Since 2012, the track has been hosting the United States Grand Prix, and during its six years of operation the track has given all racing fans brilliant racing action, and in this action, let us look closer at the five best races at the Circuit de Americas.

#5 2014 United States Grand Prix

Mercedes took a brilliant one-two

The 2014 United States Grand Prix exemplified Mercedes’ dominance in the sport along with Lewis Hamilton’s sheer brilliance behind the wheel.

The Silver Arrows locked the front row of the grid with Nico Rosberg taking the pole and Lewis Hamilton starting the race from the second place.

Rosberg had a dream start and maintained his advantage during the initial stages of the race with the Briton following him in a close second. However, on lap 24, Lewis Hamilton overtook his teammate and claimed the lead. Since then, Hamilton pulled away from the pack and went on to pick up another routine victory at the Circuit of the Americas. Rosberg finished second to take a brilliant one-two for Mercedes.

#4 2013 United States Grand Prix

Vettel dominated the entire weekend at the Circuit of the Americas

The 2013 United States Grand Prix was completely dominated by Renault powered machines as all the three drivers on the podium featured cars powered by Renault engines.

Sebastian Vettel dominated the entire weekend by claiming a race win from pole position. Romain Grosjean came in second while Mark Webber took the final step on the podium.

During the race, the German started strong and held his lead until the first round of pit stops. After trailing the leader for a couple of laps, Vettel reclaimed his lead and went on to secure his first United States Grand Prix victory, which was also his eighth consecutive win of the 2013 Formula One Championship.

Interestingly, Sebastian Vettel is the only driver other than Lewis Hamilton who managed to secure a race win at the Circuit of the Americas.

