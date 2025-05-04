5 NASCAR Xfinity drivers who lost big in the 2025 Texas race

NASCAR Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway was one of the most unpredictable races in the 2025 Xfinity Series. The 1.5-mile oval saw 11 cautions, chaotic restarts, and overtime drama that extended the race eight laps past its scheduled 200.

With 11 cautions and multiple contenders taking damage, it lost 62 laps to yellow flags, testing the teams' strategy and temperament. Kyle Larson survived two overtime restarts to take his second Xfinity win of the season. But while Larson celebrated in Victory Lane, several others walked away disappointed.

Five NASCAR Xfinity drivers who lost big in Texas:

#1 Justin Allgaier – JR Motorsports No. 7

Justin Allgaier was the fastest car on Saturday over the long run. The defending Xfinity Series champion was set for his first win at Texas after leading a race-high 99 laps and winning Stage 1. However, he got involved in a late-race incident while lapping around Kris Wright, with 45 laps remaining.

Trying to avoid the decelerating Wright, Allgaier took the high line at Turn 4. However, he was unable to avoid Wright and made contact with his rear. This sent Allgaier spinning hard into the grass as he retired early and ultimately finished 35th.

#2 Nick Sanchez – Big Machine Racing No. 48

Nick Sanchez was on his way to the best finish of his 2025 season. A consistent frontrunner all afternoon, Sanchez ran inside the top five in both stages and remained in the mix for a podium finish as the race approached its conclusion.

Nick Sanchez leads in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas. Source: Getty

However, his day took a turn in the first overtime period of the race on lap 207. Running just outside the top three, Sanchez slipped up in Turn 2 as his #48 Chevrolet lost grip and hit the barriers. He quickly dropped from fourth and eventually crossed the line in 20th place.

#3 Sheldon Creed – Haas Factory Team No. 00

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sheldon Creed (00) drives at Texas Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

Sheldon Creed began the afternoon in the third row and made a promising start. He finished Stage 1 in sixth position and third in the second Stage. The Haas Factory Team driver was running fourth and looked set for a strong top-five finish. But while driving in a tight three-wide situation at Turn 2, he made contact with Jesse Love and Corey Day on Lap 104. This turned him sideways as he slid down the bank and slammed the inside wall, forcing him to retire early and settle for a 36th-place finish.

#4 Sammy Smith – JR Motorsports No. 8

The Texas Xfinity race was a rollercoaster ride for Sammy Smith. He qualified 22nd and ran into trouble early after making contact with Leland Honeyman on lap 7. This damaged his #8 Chevrolet and forced him to pit twice. However, the JR Motorsports driver showed resilience and drove through the field to get back into contention.

Sammy Smith (8) hits the wall during the NASCAR Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

He held second position behind Corey Day for 37 laps until disaster struck again on Lap 195. While exiting Turn 4, he brushed against the wall, bringing out a caution and dropping him down the order. Though recovered, he only managed to cross the finish line in 18th.

#5 Christian Eckes – Kaulig Racing No. 16

The crew of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Christian Eckes (16) works on his car. Source: Imagn

Christian Eckes was the first driver out of the race and arguably one of the unluckiest. His race unraveled on Lap 1 when he made contact with Ryan Ellis while entering Turn 3. Although he escaped initially, the Kaulig Racing rookie was forced to pit stops on laps 3, 10, and 22, due to a mechanical issue that refused to go away.

Eckes ultimately took his #16 Chevrolet behind the wall, ending his day early on lap 48 due to an overheated engine. It marked his third consecutive finish outside the top 20 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

