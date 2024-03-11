5 things about Joey Logano’s wife Brittany Baca you probably didn't know

Cup Series champion Joey Logano's wife Brittany Baca, tends to stay out of the spotlight, working in the background and contributing to both their family and the community.

From her work with the Joey Logano Foundation to how she met the Team Penske driver, here are five things to know about Joey Logano's wife Brittany:

1. Brittany Logano is the vice chairperson of the Joey Logano Foundation

Apart from being Joey Logano’s wife, Brittany Baca Logano is a philanthropist, the vice chairperson and secretary of the Joey Logano Foundation board. According to joeyloganofoundation.com, Brittany has a deep passion for serving the community. She uses her love of community service to administer programs for the elderly and to support people who are struggling to get back on their feet.

2. Joey Logano and Brittany first met at an ice rink that belonged to Logano’s family

Their romance started in a surprising place—an ice rink, which belonged to Logano’s family. The 33-year-old driver, who was at that time in highschool, met up with Brittany, who was skating and working in the rink’s cafeteria. The first meeting led to an enduring relationship, which ended in them getting engaged in 2013 and married in December 2014.

3. Brittany moved from California to North Carolina

Despite being born in California, Brittany spent her formative years in Matthews, North Carolina, and attended David W. Butler High School. Later on, she furthered her studies at the University of North Carolina, Charlotte studying psychology and sociology and graduating in 2014.

4. Joey and Brittany Logano own luxurious homes in North Carolina

Joey and Brittany Logano made North Carolina their home, and their residence is a $3.6 million house in Cornelius, which they bought in 2014. Also, in 2021, they diversified their real estate portfolio with a $3 million purchase in West Catawba, expanding their property portfolio.

5. The path to parenthood for the Loganos' has been a difficult one

Joey and Brittany Logano welcomed the joy of parenthood in January 2018 when they had their first son, Hudson Joseph Logano. Two years later, they celebrated the arrival of their second son, Jameson Jett Logano. Their family expanded with the birth of their daughter, Emilia Love Logano, in February 2022.

But their journey to parenthood wasn’t that easy. In an interview for “In Depth With Graham Bensinger” in 2023, the Loganos revealed that their sons were born through IVF treatment when doctors broke the news that natural birth was not an option.

The No. 22 Team Penske driver shared his thoughts on being a father and said (via autoweek.com):

"Honestly, it’s changed me as a person for the better. I think any parent will probably agree with that. I think God wants us to have kids. It teaches us so many things you otherwise would never think of. You become a better person.”