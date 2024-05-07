7 little-known things about Dale Earnhardt Sr. you should know

The name, Dale Earnhardt, in the NASCAR Cup Series is enough to encapsulate the sport if not stock car racing as a whole. The former seven-time champion is one character who is associated with the sport's heyday along with becoming a pop culture and global motorsports icon courtesy of his exploits behind the wheel of a racecar.

While there isn't much that die-hard fans of 'The Intimidator' do not know about the late driver, there still are aspects to the Kannapolis, North Carolina native's life that might not be obvious to the casual fan.

In a day and age where not only NASCAR but motorsports, in general, is picking up pace amongst the younger generation, here is a refresher on who exactly was Dale Earnhardt as a person, not only on the track but off it as well.

7 little-known facts about Dale Earnhardt Sr.

#7 Dale Earnhardt did not start in NASCAR with his iconic #3 Chevrolet

The #3 Chevrolet fielded by Richard Childress Racing is certainly associated with the late legend of the sport to date. However, it is a little-known fact that Dale Earnhardt did not make his debut in NASCAR with the now iconic number.

He started out driving the #8 car fielded by Richard Childress during his NASCAR debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1975. He would not go on to drive full-time in the series until 1979.

#6 Darlington Raceway honors Earnhardt's legacy

Darlington Raceway, one of NASCAR's most prolific venues managed to pay tribute to the late legend of the sport in their own way. The track management decided to name a tower after the seven-time champion and his son Dale Earnhardt Jr..

With exceptional careers in the sport as well as a history of giving back to stock car racing, the father-son duo were commemorated by the tower off turn 3 at the track being named after them. The towers house the track's main suites.

#5 Dale was not The Intimidator's first name

Many believe Dale Earnhardt was the full name of the NASCAR legend known and loved by fans of the sport. However, The Intimidator's full name was Ralph Dale Earnhardt, Ralph being the first name of his father.

#4 His father was also a racecar driver

Dale's father Ralph Earnhardt was also known to take part in grassroots races in the North Carolina area earning a name for the Earnhardt surname long before Dale stepped into a car.

Ralph Earnhardt has also been credited to the 1997 International Motorsports Hall of Fame after groundbreaking contributions to Sportsman car racing such as the use of staggered-size tires. Ralph also had a nickname during his heyday just like his son would. He was called Ironheart, a play on his surname as well as showcasing his willpower and self-reliance in life.

#3 Earnhardt's first racecar was pink in color

Known to be the man driving the sinister-looking #3 Chevy for most of his career, Dale Earnhardt's first car which the future legend raced was pink in color.

Making his racing debut in 1970 at the Metrolina dirt track, Earnhardt's 1956 Ford Victoria owned by his neighbor was incorrectly painted pink instead of green after a paint mixing mishap.

#2 Dale shaved his iconic mustache more than once

Managing to create an aura around what was his personality, one of Earnhardt's signature physical features was his full mustache which he kept for most of his racing career. However, the former driver did occasionally shave it off.

Two instances when he did so were once in 1983 before an advertisement shoot with Ricky Rudd and again in 1999 before going on a snorkeling trip with his family. It is safe to say, that Earnahrdt's image was not the same without his facial hair.

#1 Earnhardt did not have a valid driver's license

One of the most bizarre examples of his bold and unruly attitude toward life was that Dale Earnhardt did not seem to possess a driver's license until age 31. As elaborated by former NASCAR crew chief Tony Furr on Dale Eanrhardt Jr.'s popular podcast, The Intimidator did not have a valid driver's license until 31 years of age, much to his son's surprise as well.

Furr also elaborated on the reason behind the lack of the official document, loosely referring to alleged DUI charges against the beloved icon of the sport.