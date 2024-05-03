Top 5 NASCAR paint schemes to look out for during throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway

The 12th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season will witness drivers visiting the 1.3-mile-long Darlington Raceway once again this year. The upcoming event at the South Carolina track ensures an exciting weekend for the fans as the drivers and teams celebrate what has been a tradition at 'The Lady in Black'.

NASCAR drivers will be seen honoring legends of the sport with throwback paint schemes on their respective cars during the entirety of the weekend, ranging from the Xfinity Series on Saturday to the Cup Series event on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

The 2024 AdventHealth 400 marks the 10th annual return of the throwback weekend before the sport revisits Darlington Speedway once again later this year, albeit with their usual paint schemes.

The 400-mile-long event at the track nicknamed 'The Lady in Black' is scheduled to go live this coming Sunday, April 5, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET.

Top 5 NASCAR paint schemes to watch out for this weekend

With several teams and drivers having unveiled their attempts at creating the best throwback paint scheme for their drivers, here are five of the best ones that caught our eye.

#5 Corey LaJoie - Spire Motorsports

The driver of the #7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Spire Motorsports, Corey LaJoie will be honoring his NASCAR roots with a paint scheme reminiscent of his early years in the K&N Pro Series.

Expand Tweet

The particular paint scheme looks back at LaJoie's victory at the Bowman Gray Stadium whilst running a car in the same colors.

#4 Martin Truex Jr. - Joe Gibbs Racing

Martin Truex Jr. will be another driver looking back at his past victory at Darlington Raceway during the 2016 NASCAR season.

Expand Tweet

The #19 Toyota Camry XSE driver will be seen running a paint scheme inspired by his Southern 500 victory from 2016, sponsored by Auto-Owners Insurance.

#3 Brad Keselowski - RFK Racing

NASCAR Cup Series owner-operator Brad Keselowski will be seen taking inspiration from the world of Japanese sports car racing by honoring a Castrol GTX paint scheme that appeared on a Toyota Supra during the 1995 Japanese Super GT championship.

Expand Tweet

The iconic car made headlines in the motorsports world for being a dominant force in the world's fastest GT racing discipline.

#2 Alex Bowman - Hendrick Motorsports

Expand Tweet

Alex Bowman pays homage to one of the sport's greatest drivers as the #48 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver is slated to run a livery inspired by one that seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson ran during his starting years at Hendrick Motorsports, driving none other than the #48 car.

#1 Chase Elliott - Hendrick Motorsports

Another former Hendrick Motorsports driver to be honored by a throwback paint scheme at Darlington Raceway is Dale Earnhardt Jr., who will see his 2014 National Guard paint scheme back on the track this Sunday, being driven around on Chase Elliott's #9 Chevrolet.

Expand Tweet

Earnhardt Jr. won four races with this paint scheme during the 2014 season of racing, including crown jewel events such as the Daytona 500.