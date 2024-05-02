NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The AdventHealth 400 marks the 12th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag will drop at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5, at Kansas Speedway.

The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track comprises 17–20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9–11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch and five degrees of banking on the backstretch.

The venue began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 2001. It hosts the Cup Series, the Truck Series, and the ARCA Menards Series.

A total of 38 drivers will contest over 267 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the fifth annual event hosted by the Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Heading to Kansas Speedway, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +380, to win the AdventHealth 400 this week, according to motorsportswire.com. Larson won the Kansas spring race in 2021.

The defending AdventHealth 400 winner, Denny Hamlin, has the second-highest odds at +400 to win the 400-mile race. Hamlin holds the record for winning the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Kansas with four victories. They are followed by Tyler Reddick at +600, William Byron at +700 and Martin Truex Jr. at +750 in the top-five odds.

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has the ninth-highest odds at +2200.

Opening odds for the 2024 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Here are the odds for all 38 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

Kyle Larson: +380 Denny Hamlin: +400 Tyler Reddick: +600 William Byron: +700 Martin Truex Jr.: +750 Christopher Bell: +800 Chase Elliott: +900 Ty Gibbs: +1500 Bubba Wallace: +1500 Ross Chastain: +2200 Kyle Busch: +2200 Ryan Blaney: +2200 Alex Bowman: +2500 Joey Logano: +3500 Brad Keselowski: +4500 Chris Buescher: +5500 Noah Gragson: +8000 Daniel Suarez: +8000 Chase Briscoe: +8000 Michael McDowell: +10000 Carson Hocevar: +10000 Josh Berry: +13000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000 Austin Cindric: +20000 Jimmie Johnson: +25000 Austin Dillon: +25000 Ryan Preece: +25000 John Hunter Nemechek: +30000 Austin Hill: +30000 Harrison Burton: +40000 Corey LaJoie: +40000 Zane Smith: +40000 Daniel Hemric: +50000 Riley Herbst: +70000 Justin Haley: +70000 Todd Gilliland: +70000 Derek Kraus: +100000

The live broadcast of the 2024 Kansas race can be watched on FS1 and MRN.