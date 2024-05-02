NASCAR 2024: Preview and odds table for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The AdventHealth 400 marks the 12th race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season. The green flag will drop at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 5, at Kansas Speedway.
The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval-shaped track comprises 17–20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9–11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch and five degrees of banking on the backstretch.
The venue began hosting NASCAR Cup races in 2001. It hosts the Cup Series, the Truck Series, and the ARCA Menards Series.
A total of 38 drivers will contest over 267 laps in this week’s Cup Series race. This will be the fifth annual event hosted by the Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series.
Heading to Kansas Speedway, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the favorite, per the odds table, at +380, to win the AdventHealth 400 this week, according to motorsportswire.com. Larson won the Kansas spring race in 2021.
The defending AdventHealth 400 winner, Denny Hamlin, has the second-highest odds at +400 to win the 400-mile race. Hamlin holds the record for winning the most NASCAR Cup Series wins at Kansas with four victories. They are followed by Tyler Reddick at +600, William Byron at +700 and Martin Truex Jr. at +750 in the top-five odds.
The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney has the ninth-highest odds at +2200.
Opening odds for the 2024 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway
Here are the odds for all 38 NASCAR drivers who are competing in the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:
- Kyle Larson: +380
- Denny Hamlin: +400
- Tyler Reddick: +600
- William Byron: +700
- Martin Truex Jr.: +750
- Christopher Bell: +800
- Chase Elliott: +900
- Ty Gibbs: +1500
- Bubba Wallace: +1500
- Ross Chastain: +2200
- Kyle Busch: +2200
- Ryan Blaney: +2200
- Alex Bowman: +2500
- Joey Logano: +3500
- Brad Keselowski: +4500
- Chris Buescher: +5500
- Noah Gragson: +8000
- Daniel Suarez: +8000
- Chase Briscoe: +8000
- Michael McDowell: +10000
- Carson Hocevar: +10000
- Josh Berry: +13000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: +20000
- Austin Cindric: +20000
- Jimmie Johnson: +25000
- Austin Dillon: +25000
- Ryan Preece: +25000
- John Hunter Nemechek: +30000
- Austin Hill: +30000
- Harrison Burton: +40000
- Corey LaJoie: +40000
- Zane Smith: +40000
- Daniel Hemric: +50000
- Riley Herbst: +70000
- Justin Haley: +70000
- Todd Gilliland: +70000
- Derek Kraus: +100000
The live broadcast of the 2024 Kansas race can be watched on FS1 and MRN.