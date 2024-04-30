NASCAR AdventHealth 400 2024: Full Entry List at Kansas Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Kansas City for the AdventHealth 400 this weekend after a thrilling race at the Dover Motor Speedway.

The AdventHealth 400 is the 12th NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, which is set to be held on Sunday, May 5, at the Kansas Speedway. The 400.5-mile race kicks off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 267 laps on the 1.5-mile tri-oval asphalt track. Sunday's event marks the fifth annual AdventHealth 400, hosted by Kansas Speedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers to take part in the 2024 AdventHealth 400.

The 38 drivers will take the green flag, and three have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Riley Herbst, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Derek Kraus, and #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill. This will be Hill’s second start of the season.

Erik Jones, who missed last week’s Dover race due to injury, is currently listed as the driver of the #43 Legacy Motor Club. He has medical scans this week that will determine whether he will race or not.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won last year’s AdventHealth 400 in three hours, 24 minutes, and 24 seconds.

2024 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 400-mile race at the Kansas Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 – Riley Herbst (R) #16 – Derek Kraus (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #33 - Austin Hill #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #84 - Jimmie Johnson #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Kansas Speedway on May 5 at 3 pm ET.