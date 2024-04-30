NASCAR AdventHealth 400 2024: Full Entry List at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 30, 2024 22:40 IST
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Kansas City for the AdventHealth 400 this weekend after a thrilling race at the Dover Motor Speedway.

The AdventHealth 400 is the 12th NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2024 season, which is set to be held on Sunday, May 5, at the Kansas Speedway. The 400.5-mile race kicks off at 3 pm ET and will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The event will be contested over 267 laps on the 1.5-mile tri-oval asphalt track. Sunday's event marks the fifth annual AdventHealth 400, hosted by Kansas Speedway.

FOX Sports journalist Bob Pockrass tweeted the list of drivers to take part in the 2024 AdventHealth 400.

The 38 drivers will take the green flag, and three have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s Riley Herbst, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Derek Kraus, and #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill. This will be Hill’s second start of the season.

Erik Jones, who missed last week’s Dover race due to injury, is currently listed as the driver of the #43 Legacy Motor Club. He has medical scans this week that will determine whether he will race or not.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won last year’s AdventHealth 400 in three hours, 24 minutes, and 24 seconds.

2024 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway full entry list

Here's a list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series cars that will take part in the 400-mile race at the Kansas Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 – Riley Herbst (R)
  15. #16 – Derek Kraus (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #33 - Austin Hill
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Justin Haley
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  35. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  37. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  38. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Kansas Speedway on May 5 at 3 pm ET.

