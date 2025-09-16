After Austin Cindric's deal, Will Brown candidly gives his candid take on rumors of a Connor Zilisch wildcard in Supercars

The Repco Supercars Championship driver, Will Brown, was recently featured in Brodie Kostecki’s Lucky Dogs podcast, where he shared his thoughts about the rumors of Connor Zilisch making his Supercars debut. This news made it to the headlines after Team Penske driver Austin Cindric confirmed his debut with the BP Adelaide Grand Final in November 2025.

Cindric will make a wildcard entry and drive a car he's familiar with, the Ford Mustang provided by Tickford Racing. Also, this will mark the Team Penske driver's first start in the series, but he has prior experience racing in Australia.

Previously, he competed in the Bathurst 12 Hours in 2015, where he finished seventh in the class and 21st overall. Additionally, Cindric also drove a Supercar before and expressed his interest in competing in the series.

Following Team Penske's wildcard entry, there were supposed rumors about NASCAR rising talent Connor Zilisch as another wildcard entry in the same race. Reflecting on the same, Will Brown stated (via Speedcafe.com):

“There was also talk, and I have no idea, but I thought someone was talking about Connor Zilisch maybe doing a wildcard. This was getting thrown around a bit when we were over there. A few people asked us, ‘Is Connor actually coming out and doing a wildcard [in Supercars]?’”

Connor Zilisch debuted in the Xfinity Series in the 2024 season with JR Motorsports and won his debut race at Watkins Glen International. He then secured a full-time seat with the team in his sophomore season. Additionally, he has dominated the 2025 season with nine wins so far.

"So our goal remains the same": Connor Zilisch got candid about entering his maiden postseason

JR Motorsports driver Connor Zilisch has had a spectacular season this year. He clinched the regular-season championship in his full-time rookie season, marking his dominance in the series. He secured his playoff spot in the early 2025 season after winning the Circuit of the Americas race.

Zilisch then went on a winning streak on multiple occasions this season. He won four races in a row from Iowa Speedway to World Wide Technology Raceway, and his nine wins made him the rookie with the most wins in Xfinity Series history.

Reflecting on his 2025 season, Connor Zilisch is confident of making it to the Round of 8 in the postseason. He further told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90:

"I feel like I would have to have three really bad days to, to not make it to at least the round of eight. And especially with the roval in there, I feel like that's going to be a really good race for us, another road course for me. Just with how fast our cars have been lately, I feel like as long as we do our job and execute, we have the chance to go get more playoff points for the next round."

"So our goal remains the same. We're going to show up every week and try and win the race and do our best to lead laps and run up front. I feel like that's worked for us the last three or four months, so I don't see why we'd change it," he added.

Connor Zilisch wrapped the first race of the Round of the 12, the Food City 500, held at Bristol Motor Speedway, in P5. Additionally, he leads the NASCAR Xfinity Series points table with an 85-point buffer over the cutoff line.

