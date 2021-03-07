AJ Allmendinger talks process, being in the moment after NASCAR Xfinity win at Las Vegas 

AJ Allmendinger got the monkey off his back of being a road-course ringer after winning the Alsco Uniforms 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Saturday night.

Allmendinger drove his No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet to the checkered flag at the 1.5-mile track for the second oval-track victory of his career. It was his sixth career victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with four of them coming on road courses. He also has one NASCAR Cup Series victory, also on a road course.

While it may be easy for one to look ahead after a win, AJ Allmendinger, 39, is a seasoned veteran and in conversation with Fox's Bob Pockrass spoke about the importance of the process and taking it one step at a time.

AJ Allmendinger lives in the moment. So has he even thought about the potential to vie for the championship? His response: pic.twitter.com/AcRlCkUzkS — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 7, 2021

AJ Allmendinger was also quite realistic when he mentioned that his organization is not the one to beat just yet. The team has been putting in hard work, however, that will make it a force to reckon with as they go deeper into the season, he said.

One can only expect as much from Allmendinger, who likes to live in the moment.

Meanwhile, Matt Kaulig, owner of Kaulig Racing, was one happy man after the win by AJ Allmendinger Saturday.

Congrats @AJDinger on winning the #Alsco300!!! Something about that mile & a half? #TrophyHunting 🏆 — Matt Kaulig (@MattKaulig) March 7, 2021

Victorious in Vegas! 🎰

I have all the faith in the world in @AJDinger and he has delivered! #TrophyHunting 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eNTuqBcu2I — Matt Kaulig (@MattKaulig) March 7, 2021

AJ Allmendinger, however, credited his win to the people who work behind the scenes at Kaulig Racing.

AJ Allmendinger won his first 1.5-mile oval-track race at Atlanta last year and also has five wins on road courses.

A good day for AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing

Our three wheelmen haven't led a lap yet @LVMotorSpeedway in the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series.



If you had to bet, who would you pick to lead a lap first today? 🤔@JebBurtonRacing | @Justin_Haley_ | @AJDinger pic.twitter.com/deSYG1cJ7K — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) March 6, 2021

AJ Allmendinger is a team man and wasn't just happy for himself after the win. He was equally happy for teammates Justin Haley and Jeb Burton and how the organization is shaping up for the races to come.

It was a good day at the office for Kaulig Racing overall as Haley overcame a spin to eventually lead five laps and ended up finishing eighth.

Meanwhile, Burton made a comeback from a penalty that had put him a lap down, to register his fourth-straight top-10 finish.

In addition to driving full-time for Kaulig Racing in the Xfinity Series this season, AJ Allmendinger also took up the driving duties for the organization in the Cup Series for the Daytona Road Course O'Reilly Auto Parts 253, making a Cup Series start for the first time since 2018. He finished seventh.

