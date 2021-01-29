NASCAR: Everything you need to know about Kaulig Racing's driver-crew chief lineup for 2021

NASCAR team Kaulig Racing, a rather established name in the Xfinity Series circuit, have announced their driver-crew chief lineup for the upcoming season. This news comes after Kaz Grala was roped in by the racing team to run in select Cup Series races.

Eyeing a full-time ride in the premier racing division going forward, Kaulig Racing would be keen to have a good 2021.

Here is a look at their recently-announced driver-crew chief lineup for the Xfinity Series season.

NASCAR Xfinity Series #10 Jeb Burton

NASCAR Xfinity Series Draft Top 250

Jeb Burton is set to join the team this season. He will have Bruce Schlicker heading the affairs as the crew chief.

In the last season with Ross Chastain as the driver, Schlicker recorded 15 top-5 and 27 top-10 finishes.

The team also announced that Nutrien Ag Solutions will be the primary partner of the car in as many as sixteen races, including the opener at Daytona on February 13.

#11 Justin Haley

NASCAR Xfinity Series Desert Diamond Casino West Valley 200

Justin Haley is no new name to the Kaulig Racing setup. He is into his third back-to-back year with the team. Haley will have a known face in Alex Yontz as the crew chief. Yontz will be back for the second straight year.

The team will have LeafFilter Gutter Protection as the primary partner. In addition to that, LeafHome Solutions will also find a place on the car this season.

Kaulig Racing had a rather stellar 2020 season where they found themselves winning five races, and Justin Haley finished third in the standings.

Haley, would, however, like to better that this time around in his bid to land a full-time ride in the Cup Series in the future.

#16 AJ Allmendinger

AJ Allmendinger, who has been racing partly for the last couple of seasons, is set for the long haul in NASCAR 2021. He will be having Jason Trinchere as the crew chief.

Trinchere has the experience of working in all three of the NASCAR racing divisions and can prove to be a great addition to the team's lineup.

The team announced Ellsworth Advisors as a partner on the car.

Allmendinger, a road-course ace, has also been selected by the team to steer the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro at the Daytona road course on February 21st.

#16 Cup Team

NASCAR Xfinity Series Virginia is for Racing Lovers 250

Kaulig Racing will rest a lot of hopes on the No. 16 as it will be the car running select races in the NASCAR Cup races in 2021.

They will have Kaz Grala drive the No. 16 Chevrolet in a bid to qualify for the Daytona 500, and then AJ Allmendinger a week later at the Daytona road course.

The team will have Matt Swiderski as their crew chief. The latter earlier carried out crew chief duties for Team Penske’s part-time No. 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series car.

What to expect from NASCAR Team Kaulig Racing in 2021?

Kaulig Racing could be a possible team to watch out for in the NASCAR 2021 season. They are already a force to reckon with in the Xfinity circuit. But their plan of racing Kaz Grala and AJ Allmendinger in select Cup Series races can turn out to be a game-changer.

It is quite evident that they are targeting the Daytona 500 first, followed by road- course and superspeedway races later, as their best chance.

They certainly have the equipment along with the required experience to be able to pull off a memorable NASCAR 2021.

