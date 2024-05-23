Amazing facts about 23XI’s Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s Airspeed NASCAR facility  

Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan have unveiled a revolutionary project: Air Speed. This 114,000-square-foot facility isn't your average NASCAR shop; it's a powerhouse poised to redefine the game.

Perfectly timed for the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600, Air Speed opens its doors just as fans prepare to flock to Charlotte Motor Speedway for another action packed race. Beyond housing fans, Air Speed aims to showcase a new era in NASCAR team shops.

The Air Speed facility seamlessly blends the spirit of NASCAR with subtle nods to Michael Jordan's legendary basketball career. Here are 3 unique facts about this iconic shop:

1. The '23' theme and its presence throughout the facility

Its all about the details with the Air Speed facility. In order to replicate the numerical representation of the 23IX team, 23 colors were used, the same colors found in a Jordan shoe. The attention to detail doesnt stop there, even the windows are at 23 degrees.

2. Attention to detail

When designing the facility, veteran NASCAR driver, Denny Hamlin added the final touches. Hamin decorated the cafe area with plants and even took her time selecting the wood paneling in the bathrooms, conference tables, and carpets.

3. Unique yet practical architecture

Since most NASCARS shops are closed to prevent theft of ideas for new car developments, Air Speed features high-ceilinged windows in every room to let in natural light. Apart from the natural lighting, the ceiling fixtures feature a long rectangular format with different sizes to represent speed and flow.

Micheal Jordan's passion for NASCAR and team ownership with Denny Hamlin.

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race

NASCAR is no stranger to celebrity involvement. A lifelong NASCAR fan, Michael Jordan isn't just another name on the guest list; he's the owner and founder of 23XI Racing.

The team's unique name holds special meaning: '23' represents Michael Jordan and his iconic player number, while 'XI' signifies Denny Hamlin's race number. As majority owner, Jordan leveraged his legendary status and partnered with Denny Hamlin, the team's minority owner, to propel 23XI Racing to new heights.

Michael Jordan isn't just any celebrity team owner. The NBA legend is reportedly a true NASCAR fan. As evidence, Reddick's crew chief, Billy Scott, shared in a Fox interview that:

"I was talking to him before the race, and he watches every truck race, every Xfinity race, every Cup race just trying to learn and understand what we're going through and figure out how he can help from the owner's side"

With 6 race wins under the leadership of the experienced Denny Hamlin and a passionate majority owner, 23XI Racing is soaring. Young guns Tyler Reddick and Bubba Wallace are keeping the team's banner high across multiple NASCAR race formats, setting the stage for an even brighter future.