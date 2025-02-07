  • home icon
  • ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for Chili's Ride the 'Dente 200 at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 07, 2025 15:38 GMT
NASCAR: ARCA Menards Series - Source: Imagn
The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season is set to begin next week with the Chili's Ride the 'Dente 200. Chili's Ride the 'Dente 200 is the first race of the 2025 ARCA season and will be held at the historic Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15. The event will start at noon ET and broadcast on FOX and MRN.

Chili's Ride the 'Dente 200 is contested over 80 laps (200 miles) at the 2.5-mile-long permanent tri-oval-shaped asphalt superspeedway.

A total of 47 drivers have entered 40 spots for the season-opening ARCA race. The entry list features championship contenders Brayton Laster, Lavar Scott, Lawless Alan, Brenden Queen, and Thad Moffitt.

Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, IndyCar Series driver Katherine Legge, NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie Contender driver William Sawalich, and newly signed Hendrick Motorsports development driver Corey Day, are also entered for the ARAC season opener.

Gus Dean won last year’s Daytona ARCA 200, finishing with a total time of two hours, 07 minutes, and 17 seconds.

Full entry list of 2025 Chili's Ride the 'Dente 200 at Daytona

Here is the entry list for the 47 ARCA drivers that will take part in the Chili's Ride the 'Dente 200 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #02 - Craig Bracken
  2. #03 - Alex Clubb
  3. #06 - Bryce Haugeberg
  4. #07 - Jeff Scofield
  5. #0 - Brayton Laster
  6. #3 - Willie Mullins
  7. #4 - Dale Quarterly
  8. #6 - Lavar Scott
  9. #7 - Eric Caudell
  10. #8 - Sean Corr
  11. #9 - Jason White
  12. #10 - Ed Pompa
  13. #11 - Cody Dennison
  14. #12 - Takuma Koga
  15. #15 - Chase Pinsonneault
  16. #18 - William Sawalich
  17. #20 - Lawless Alan
  18. #22 - Nick White
  19. #23 - Katherine Legge
  20. #25 - Jake Finch
  21. #27 - Tim Richmond
  22. #28 - Brendan Queen
  23. #29 - Kyle Steckly
  24. #30 - Garrett Mitchell
  25. #31 - Tim Goulet
  26. #36 - Ryan Huff
  27. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  28. #48 - Brad Smith
  29. #52 - Robert Martin
  30. #55 - Isabella Robusto
  31. #57 - Hunter Deshauntelle
  32. #62 - Steve Lewis Jr.
  33. #67 - Ryan Roulette
  34. #68 - Scott Melton
  35. #69 - Nolan Wilson
  36. #70 - Amber Balcaen
  37. #73 - Andy Jankowiak
  38. #75 - Bryan Dauzat
  39. #76 - Kole Raz
  40. #77 - Corey Day
  41. #82 - Helio Castroneves
  42. #86 - Becca Monopoli
  43. #87 - Chuck Buchanan
  44. #88 - A.J. Moyer
  45. #93 - Caleb Costner
  46. #97 - Jason Kitzmiller
  47. #99 - Michael Maples

Catch the action-packed ARCA weekend at the historic Daytona International Speedway on February 13-15, 2025.

Edited by Yash Soni
