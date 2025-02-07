ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for Chili's Ride the 'Dente 200 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season is set to begin next week with the Chili's Ride the 'Dente 200. Chili's Ride the 'Dente 200 is the first race of the 2025 ARCA season and will be held at the historic Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 15. The event will start at noon ET and broadcast on FOX and MRN.

Chili's Ride the 'Dente 200 is contested over 80 laps (200 miles) at the 2.5-mile-long permanent tri-oval-shaped asphalt superspeedway.

A total of 47 drivers have entered 40 spots for the season-opening ARCA race. The entry list features championship contenders Brayton Laster, Lavar Scott, Lawless Alan, Brenden Queen, and Thad Moffitt.

Four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, IndyCar Series driver Katherine Legge, NASCAR Xfinity Series Rookie Contender driver William Sawalich, and newly signed Hendrick Motorsports development driver Corey Day, are also entered for the ARAC season opener.

Gus Dean won last year’s Daytona ARCA 200, finishing with a total time of two hours, 07 minutes, and 17 seconds.

Full entry list of 2025 Chili's Ride the 'Dente 200 at Daytona

Here is the entry list for the 47 ARCA drivers that will take part in the Chili's Ride the 'Dente 200 at Daytona International Speedway:

#02 - Craig Bracken #03 - Alex Clubb #06 - Bryce Haugeberg #07 - Jeff Scofield #0 - Brayton Laster #3 - Willie Mullins #4 - Dale Quarterly #6 - Lavar Scott #7 - Eric Caudell #8 - Sean Corr #9 - Jason White #10 - Ed Pompa #11 - Cody Dennison #12 - Takuma Koga #15 - Chase Pinsonneault #18 - William Sawalich #20 - Lawless Alan #22 - Nick White #23 - Katherine Legge #25 - Jake Finch #27 - Tim Richmond #28 - Brendan Queen #29 - Kyle Steckly #30 - Garrett Mitchell #31 - Tim Goulet #36 - Ryan Huff #46 - Thad Moffitt #48 - Brad Smith #52 - Robert Martin #55 - Isabella Robusto #57 - Hunter Deshauntelle #62 - Steve Lewis Jr. #67 - Ryan Roulette #68 - Scott Melton #69 - Nolan Wilson #70 - Amber Balcaen #73 - Andy Jankowiak #75 - Bryan Dauzat #76 - Kole Raz #77 - Corey Day #82 - Helio Castroneves #86 - Becca Monopoli #87 - Chuck Buchanan #88 - A.J. Moyer #93 - Caleb Costner #97 - Jason Kitzmiller #99 - Michael Maples

Catch the action-packed ARCA weekend at the historic Daytona International Speedway on February 13-15, 2025.

