ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for General Tire 100 at the Glen at Watkins Glen International

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season heads to Watkins Glen, New York, for the General Tire 100 at the Glen this weekend after the Iowa race. The General Tire 100 at the Glen ARCA race is contested over 41 laps (100 miles) at the 2.454-mile-long road course.The General Tire 100 at the Glen is the 13th race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season. It will be held at Watkins Glen International on Friday, August 8. The event will start at 2 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS2.Twenty-eight drivers have entered 28 spots for this year’s General Tire 100 at the Glen. Some notable drivers entering the week are #4 Lime Rock Park’s Dale Quarterley, #25 Venturini Motorsports’ Alon Day, #29 Nemco Motorsports’ Ryan Gemmell, #67 Maples Motorsports’ Ryan Roulette, #70 Nitro Motorsports’ Thad Moffitt, and #77 Spire Motorsports’ Tristan McKee.TobyChristie’s editor-in-chief, Joseph Srigley, shared a list of all drivers taking part this week at ARCA Watkins Glen International on X.“There are 28 cars on the preliminary entry list for Friday's #ARCA Menards Series event at Watkins Glen International,” he tweeted.NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Connor Zilisch won last year’s Watkins Glen ARCA race after beating William Sawalich in the closing laps. However, Zilisch hasn’t entered this year’s ARCA race.Full entry list of the ARCA Menards Series 2025 General Tire 100 at the Glen at Watkins Glen InternationalHere is the entry list for the 28 ARCA Menards Series drivers that will take part in the General Tire 100 at the Glen at Watkins Glen International:#4 - Dale Quarterley#6 - Lavar Scott#9 - Trevor Ward*#10 - Ed Pompa#11 - Matt Wilson*#12 - Trent Curtis*#15 - Kris Wright#18 - Brent Crews#20 - Lawless Alan#23 - Tyler Reif#25 - Alon Day*#28 - Brenden Queen*#29 - Ryan Gemmell*#34 - Corey Aiken*#48 - Brad Smith#55 - Isabella Robusto*#67 - Ryan Roulette#70 - Thad Moffitt#71 - Glen Reen*#72 - Christopher Werth*#73 - Andy Jankowiak#77 - Tristan McKee*#86 - Casey Carden#97 - Jason Kitzmiller#99 - Michael Maples#00 - Shane Backes*#03 - Alex Clubb#06 - Brayton LasterFans can catch the action-packed ARCA Menards Series weekend at Watkins Glen International on Friday, August 8, at 2 p.m. ET.