ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season heads to Concord, North Carolina, for the General Tire 150 this weekend after the Tide 150 at Kansas. The General Tire 150 is the fifth race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season and will be held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 23. The event will start at 6 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

Ad

The General Tire 150 ARCA race is contested over 100 laps (150 miles) at the 1.5-mile-long Charlotte track.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Thirty-two drivers have entered 32 spots for this year’s General Tire 150. The entry list for the event features championship contenders Lawless Alan, Isabella Robusto, Thad Moffitt, Andy Jankowiak, Michael Maples, Brayton Laster, Alex Clubb, and Brad Smith.

Some notable drivers entering the week are #2 Rev Racing’s Lanie Buice, Nate Moller, Tony Cosentino, and Mike Basham in the #9, #10, and #11 Fast Track Racing, respectively. #25 Venturini Motorsports’ Patrick Staropoli, #30 Rette Jones Racing’s Garrett Mitchell, and #31 Rise Motorsports’ Rick Goodale.

Ad

NASCAR journalist Brett Winningham tweeted a list of drivers taking part this week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Tanner Gray won last year’s General Tire 150, finishing with a total time of one hour, 27 minutes, and two seconds. However, Gray has not entered for this week’s race.

Full entry list of the ARCA Menards Series 2025 General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here is the entry list for the 32 ARCA Menards Series drivers that will take part in the General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Ad

#2 - Lanie Buice #6 - Lavar Scott #9 - Nate Moller #10 - Tony Cosentino #11 - Mike Basham #12 - Matt Kemp #18 - William Sawalich #20 - Lawless Alan #23 - Spencer Gallagher #25 - Patrick Staropoli #27 - Tim Richmond #28 - Brenden Queen #30 - Garrett Mitchell #31 - Rick Goodale #36 - Ryan Huff #40 - Andrew Patterson #46 - Thad Moffitt #48 - Brad Smith #55 - Isabella Robusto #57 - Bryan Dauzat #67 - Ryan Roulette #69 - Will Kimmel #73 - Andy Jankowiak #76 - Kole Raz #79 - Jason Kitzmiller #82 - Austin Green #86 - Casey Carden #97 - Grant Enfinger #99 - Michael Maples #03 - Alex Clubb #06 - Brayton Laster #07 - Jeff Scofield

Catch the action-packed ARCA Menards Series weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 6.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.