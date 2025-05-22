  • home icon
ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 22, 2025 13:42 GMT
NASCAR: ARCA Series General Tire 150 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR ARCA Series General Tire 150 at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season heads to Concord, North Carolina, for the General Tire 150 this weekend after the Tide 150 at Kansas. The General Tire 150 is the fifth race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season and will be held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 23. The event will start at 6 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

The General Tire 150 ARCA race is contested over 100 laps (150 miles) at the 1.5-mile-long Charlotte track.

Thirty-two drivers have entered 32 spots for this year’s General Tire 150. The entry list for the event features championship contenders Lawless Alan, Isabella Robusto, Thad Moffitt, Andy Jankowiak, Michael Maples, Brayton Laster, Alex Clubb, and Brad Smith.

Some notable drivers entering the week are #2 Rev Racing’s Lanie Buice, Nate Moller, Tony Cosentino, and Mike Basham in the #9, #10, and #11 Fast Track Racing, respectively. #25 Venturini Motorsports’ Patrick Staropoli, #30 Rette Jones Racing’s Garrett Mitchell, and #31 Rise Motorsports’ Rick Goodale.

NASCAR journalist Brett Winningham tweeted a list of drivers taking part this week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Tanner Gray won last year’s General Tire 150, finishing with a total time of one hour, 27 minutes, and two seconds. However, Gray has not entered for this week’s race.

Full entry list of the ARCA Menards Series 2025 General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here is the entry list for the 32 ARCA Menards Series drivers that will take part in the General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #2 - Lanie Buice
  2. #6 - Lavar Scott
  3. #9 - Nate Moller
  4. #10 - Tony Cosentino
  5. #11 - Mike Basham
  6. #12 - Matt Kemp
  7. #18 - William Sawalich
  8. #20 - Lawless Alan
  9. #23 - Spencer Gallagher
  10. #25 - Patrick Staropoli
  11. #27 - Tim Richmond
  12. #28 - Brenden Queen
  13. #30 - Garrett Mitchell
  14. #31 - Rick Goodale
  15. #36 - Ryan Huff
  16. #40 - Andrew Patterson
  17. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  18. #48 - Brad Smith
  19. #55 - Isabella Robusto
  20. #57 - Bryan Dauzat
  21. #67 - Ryan Roulette
  22. #69 - Will Kimmel
  23. #73 - Andy Jankowiak
  24. #76 - Kole Raz
  25. #79 - Jason Kitzmiller
  26. #82 - Austin Green
  27. #86 - Casey Carden
  28. #97 - Grant Enfinger
  29. #99 - Michael Maples
  30. #03 - Alex Clubb
  31. #06 - Brayton Laster
  32. #07 - Jeff Scofield

Catch the action-packed ARCA Menards Series weekend at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, May 6.

Edited by Yash Soni
