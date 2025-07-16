ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for General Tire 150 at Dover Motor Speedway

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season heads to Dover, Delaware, for the General Tire 150 this weekend after Lime Rock Park. The General Tire 150 ARCA race is contested over 150 laps (150 miles) at the one-mile-long concrete oval track.

The General Tire 150 is the 10th race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season and will be held at Dover Motor Speedway on Friday, July 18. The event will start at 5 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1.

Twenty-five drivers have entered 25 spots for this year’s General Tire 150. Some notable drivers entering the week are #9 Fast Track Racing’s Blaine Donahue, #10 Fast Track Racing’s Tony Cosentino, #18 Joe Gibbs Racing’s Brent Crews, #25 Venturini Motorsports’ Jake Finch, #31 Rise Motorsports’ Rick Goodale, #34 Vaughn family-owned Austin Vaughn, #67 Maples Motorsports’ Ryan Roulette, and #86 Clubb Racing Inc.’s Corey Aiken.

TobyChristie’s editor-in-chief, Joseph Srigley, shared a list of all drivers taking part this week at ARCA Dover Motor Speedway on X (formerly Twitter).

“There are 25 drivers on the preliminary entry list for Friday's #ARCA Menards Series event at Dover Motor Speedway (a combination race with the East Series):”

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Connor Zilisch won last year’s Dover ARCA race with a time of one hour, 46 minutes, and two seconds. He hasn’t entered this year’s ARCA race.

Full entry list of the ARCA Menards Series 2025 Dover Motor Speedway 100 at Dover Motor Speedway

Here is the entry list for the 25 ARCA Menards Series drivers that will take part in the General Tire 150 at Dover Motor Speedway:

#6 - Lavar Scott #9 - Blaine Donahue * #10 - Tony Cosentino #11 - Zachary Tinkle #12 - Takuma Koga #18 - Brent Crews * #20 - Lawless Alan #23 - Tyler Reif #25 - Jake Finch #28 - Brenden Queen * #31 - Rick Goodale * #34 - Austin Vaughn * #40 - Andrew Patterson * #48 - Brad Smith #55 - Isabella Robusto * #56 - Timmy Hill #67 - Ryan Roulette #70 - Camden Murphy * #79 - Isaac Kitzmiller * #86 - Corey Aiken * #97 - Jason Kitzmiller #99 - Michael Maples #01 - Matt Kemp * #03 - Alex Clubb #06 - Brayton Laster *

Fans can catch the action-packed ARCA Menards Series weekend at Dover Motor Speedway on Friday, July 18, at 5 pm ET.

