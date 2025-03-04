  • home icon
  ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway

ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 04, 2025 15:37 GMT
The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season heads to Avondale, Arizona, for the General Tire 150 this weekend after the season-opening Chili's Ride the 'Dente 200 at Daytona.

General Tire 150 is the second race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season and will be held at the Phoenix Raceway on Friday, March 7. The event will start at 8 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The General Tire 150 is contested over 150 laps (150 miles) at the 1-mile, low-banked tri-oval Phoenix track.

A total of 34 drivers have entered 34 spots for this year’s General Tire 150. The entry list for the event features championship contenders Brayton Laster, Lavar Scott, Lawless Alan, Brenden Queen, and Thad Moffitt.

Some notable drivers entering this year are Robbie Kennealy, Lavar Scott, Brad Perez, Lawless Alan, and Tyler Reif, and newly signed Hendrick Motorsports development driver Corey Day.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of drivers taking part this week:

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver William Sawalich won last year’s General Tire 150, finishing with a total time of one hour, 20 minutes, and 60 seconds. However, he hasn’t entered for the event this year.

Full entry list of ARCA Menards Series 2025 General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway

Here is the entry list for the 34 ARCA Menards Series drivers that will take part in the General Tire 150 at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #1 - Robbie Kennealy *
  2. #3 - Adrian Ferrer *
  3. #5 - Eric Johnson Jr.
  4. #6 - Lavar Scott
  5. #9 - Tony Cosentino
  6. #10 - Brad Perez
  7. #11 - Cody Dennison
  8. #12 - Tim Monroe
  9. #13 - Tanner Reif
  10. #15 - Treyten Lapcevich *
  11. #18 - Brent Crews
  12. #19 - Jake Bollman *
  13. #20 - Lawless Alan
  14. #23 - Tyler Reif
  15. #25 - Patrick Staropoli
  16. #28 - Brenden Queen *
  17. #31 - Tim Viens
  18. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  19. #48 - Brad Smith
  20. #50 - Trevor Huddleston
  21. #51 - Blake Lothian *
  22. #55 - Isabella Robusto *
  23. #67 - Ryan Vargas
  24. #71 - Kyle Keller
  25. #72 - Jonathan Reaume *
  26. #73 - Andy Jankowiak
  27. #76 - Kole Raz *
  28. #77 - Corey Day
  29. #86 - Alex Malycke *
  30. #97 - Jason Kitzmiller
  31. #99 - Michael Maples
  32. #03 - Alex Clubb
  33. #05 - David Smith
  34. #06 - Brayton Laster

Catch the action-packed ARCA Menards Series weekend at the Phoenix Raceway on March 7, 2025.

Edited by Yash Soni
