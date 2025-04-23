ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season heads to Talladega, Alabama, for the General Tire 200 this weekend after the General Tire 150 at Phoenix.

The General Tire 200 is the third race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season and will be held at the Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday, April 26. The event will start at 12:30 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The General Tire 200 ARCA race is contested over 76 laps (202.16 miles) at the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway.

Thirty-eight drivers have entered 38 spots for this year’s General Tire 200. The entry list for the event features championship contenders Thad Moffitt, Jason Kitzmiller, Michael Maples, and Alex Clubb.

Some notable drivers entering this year are Lavar Scott, Lawless Alan, William Sawalich, Jake Finch, and Tim Richmond.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of drivers taking part this week at Talladega:

Venturini Motorsports driver Jake Finch won last year’s General Tire 200, finishing with a total time of one hour, 16 minutes, and 28 seconds. Finch will look to win back-to-back titles this week.

Full entry list of ARCA Menards Series 2025 General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway

Here is the entry list for the 38 ARCA Menards Series drivers that will take part in the General Tire 200 at Talladega Superspeedway:

#0 - Ben Peterson* #6 - Lavar Scott #7 - Eric Caudell #9 - Cody Dennison #10 - Ed Pompa #11 - Bryce Haugeberg #12 - Matt Kemp* #15 - Patrick Staropoli* #18 - William Sawalich #20 - Lawless Alan #22 - Nick White* #23 - Spencer Gallagher #25 - Jake Finch #27 - Tim Richmond #28 - Brenden Queen* #30 - Garrett Mitchell* #31 - Tim Goulet* #36 - Ryan Huff #46 - Thad Moffitt #48 - Brad Smith #55 - Isabella Robusto* #57 - Hunter Deshautelle #62 - Steve Lewis Jr. #67 - Ryan Roulette #68 - Scott Melton #69 - Nolan Wilson* #70 - Amber Balcaen #73 - Andy Jankowiak #75 - Bryan Dauzat #76 - Kole Raz* #86 - Becca Monopoli* #88 - A.J. Moyer #93 - Caleb Costner #97 - Jason Kitzmiller #98 - Dale Shearer #99 - Michael Maples #03 - Alex Clubb #06 - Brayton Laster

Catch the action-packed ARCA Menards Series weekend at the Talladega Superspeedway on April 26, 2025.

