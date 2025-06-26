ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for Lime Rock Park 100 at Lime Rock Park

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season heads to Connecticut for the Lime Rock Park 100 this weekend after the Shore Lunch 250 presented by Dutch Boy.

The Lime Rock Park 100 is the ninth race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season and will be held at the Lime Rock Park on Saturday, June 28. The event will start at 4 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS2.

The Lime Rock Park 100 ARCA race is contested over 68 laps (100.5 miles) at the 1.53-mile road course Lime Rock Park.

Twenty-four drivers have entered 24 spots for this year’s Lime Rock Park 100. The entry list for the event features championship contenders Lawless Alan, Isabella Robusto, Michael Maples, Brayton Laster, Alex Clubb, and Brad Smith.

Some notable drivers entering the week are #3 Willie Mullins’s Jeff Anton and #4 Alex Quarterley’s Dale Quarterley. Nate Moller, Ed Pompa, and Mike Basham in the #9, #10, and #11 Fast Track Racing, respectively.

#25 Venturini Motorsports’ Alon Day, #29 Nemco Motorsports’ Ryan Gemmell, #31 Rise Motorsports’ Tim Goulet, and #34 VWV Racing’s Corey Aiken.

NASCAR journalist Joseph Srigley tweeted a list of drivers taking part this week at Lime Rock Park.

Last week at Elko Speedway, the 15-year-old Max Reaves from Trinity, North Carolina, won his first ARCA Menards Series victory. However, he is not entered for this week’s race.

Full entry list of the ARCA Menards Series 2025 Lime Rock Park 100 at Lime Rock Park

Here is the entry list for the 24 ARCA Series drivers that will take part in the Lime Rock Park 100 at Lime Rock Park:

#3 - Jeff Anton #4 - Dale Quarterley #6 - Lavar Scott #9 - Nate Moeller #10 - Ed Pompa #11 - Mike Basham #12 - Trevor Ward* #18 - Brent Crews #20 - Lawless Alan #25 - Alon Day #28 - Brenden Queen* #29 - Ryan Gemmell* #31 - Tim Goulet* #34 - Corey Aiken* #48 - Brad Smith #55 - Isabella Robusto* #67 - TBA #70 - Thomas Annunziata #73 - Glen Reen* #86 - Brian Clubb* #97 - Jason Kitzmiller #99 - Michael Maples #03 - Alex Clubb #06 - Brayton Laster*

Catch the action-packed ARCA Menards Series weekend at the Lime Rock Park on Saturday, June 28.

