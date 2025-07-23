  • NASCAR
ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for LiUNA! 150 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 23, 2025 18:05 GMT
NASCAR: ARCA Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR ARCA Menards Series at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season heads to Brownsburg, Indiana, for the LiUNA! 150 this weekend after the Dover race. The LiUNA! 150 ARCA race is contested over 150 laps (102.9 miles) at the 2.5-mile-long oval track.

The LiUNA! 150 is the 11th race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season and will be held at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, July 25. The event will start at 5:30 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1.

Thirty-five drivers have entered 35 spots for this year’s LiUNA! 150. Some notable drivers entering the week are #2 Rev Racing’s Lanie Buice, #7 CCM Racing’s Kadence Davenport, #9 Fast Track Racing’s Kadence Davenport, #25 Venturini Motorsports’ Mason Mitchell, and #31 Rise Motorsports’ Quinn Davis.

TobyChristie’s editor-in-chief, Joseph Srigley, shared a list of all drivers taking part this week at ARCA Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on X (formerly Twitter).

“There are 35 cars (!) on the preliminary entry list for Friday's #ARCA Menards Series #LiUNA150 Presented by Dutch Boy at @RaceIRP”
NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Connor Zilisch won last year’s Lucas Oil Indianapolis ARCA race after beating Andrés Pérez de Lara in the closing laps. Zilisch hasn’t entered this year’s ARCA race.

Full entry list of the ARCA Menards Series 2025 LiUNA! 150 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Here is the entry list for the 35 ARCA Menards Series drivers that will take part in the LiUNA! 150 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park:

  1. #2 - Lanie Buice*
  2. #5 - Michael Clayton*
  3. #6 - Lavar Scott
  4. #7 - Kadence Davenport*
  5. #9 - Cody Dennison
  6. #10 - Tony Cosentino
  7. #11 - Zachary Tinkle
  8. #12 - Takuma Koga
  9. #18 - Brent Crews*
  10. #20 - Lawless Alan*
  11. #23 - Tyler Reif
  12. #25 - Mason Mitchell
  13. #28 - Brenden Queen*
  14. #31 - Quinn Davis*
  15. #34 - Austin Vaughn*
  16. #40 - Andrew Patterson*
  17. #46 - Thad Moffitt
  18. #48 - Brad Smith
  19. #55 - Isabella Robusto*
  20. #67 - Presley Sorah*
  21. #68 - Regina Sirvent*
  22. #69 - Brian Finney
  23. #70 - Sam Corry*
  24. #79 - Isaac Kitzmiller*
  25. #82 - Connor Mosack
  26. #85 - Becca Monopoli*
  27. #86 - Doug Miller*
  28. #95 - Hunter Wright*
  29. #96 - Jackson McLerran*
  30. #97 - Jason Kitzmiller
  31. #98 - Mike Basham
  32. #99 - Michael Maples
  33. #01 - TBA
  34. #03 - Alex Clubb
  35. #06 - Brayton Laster*

Fans can catch the action-packed ARCA Menards Series weekend at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park on Friday, July 25, at 5:30 pm ET.

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
