ARCA Menards Series 2025: Full entry list for Tide 150 at Kansas Speedway

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series season heads to Kansas City, Kansas, for the Tide 150 this weekend after the General Tire 200 at Talladega.

The Tide 150 is the fourth race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series season and will be held at the Kansas Speedway on Friday, May 9. The event will start at 8 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Tide 150 ARCA race is contested over 100 laps (150 miles) at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track.

Twenty-six drivers have entered 26 spots for this year’s Tide 150. The entry list for the event features championship contenders William Sawalich, Thad Moffitt, Jason Kitzmiller, Michael Maples, and Alex Clubb.

Some notable drivers entering the week are #2 Rev Racing’s Lanie Buice, Presley Sorah, Nate Moeller, and Mike Basham in the #9, #10, and #11 Fast Track Racing, respectively. #17 Cook Racing Technologies’ Patrick Staropoli, #25 Venturini Motorsports’ Mason Mitchell, #67 Maples Motorsports’ Ryan Vargas, #69 Kimmel Racing’s Miguel Gomes, #86 Clubb Racing Inc.’s Brian Clubb, and #0 Wayne Peterson Racing’s Kevin Hinckle.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to X to share a list of drivers taking part this week at Kansas:

Pinnacle Racing Group driver Connor Mosack won last year’s Tide 150, finishing with a total time of one hour, 15 minutes, and 21 seconds. However, Mosack has not entered for this week’s race.

Full entry list of the ARCA Menards Series 2025 Tide 150 at Kansas Speedway

Here is the entry list for the 26 ARCA Menards Series drivers that will take part in the Tide 150 at Kansas Speedway:

#0 - Kevin Hinckle #2 - Lanie Buice* #6 - Lavar Scott #9 - Presley Sorah* #10 - Nate Moeller ##11 - Mike Basham #12 - Matt Kemp* #17 - Patrick Staropoli* #18 - William Sawalich #20 - Lawless Alan* #23 - Spencer Gallagher #25 - Mason Mitchell #28 - Brenden Queen* #31 - Tim Goulet* #46 - Thad Moffitt #48 - Brad Smith #55 - Isabella Robusto* #67 - Ryan Vargas #68 - TBA #69 - Miguel Gomes* #73 - Andy Jankowiak #86 - Brian Clubb #97 - Jason Kitzmiller #99 - Michael Maples #03 - Alex Clubb #06 - Brayton Laster

Catch the action-packed ARCA Menards Series weekend at the Kansas Speedway on Friday (May 9).

