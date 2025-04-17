ARCA Menards Series East 2025: Full entry list for Rockingham ARCA 125 at Rockingham Speedway

The 2025 ARCA Menards Series East season heads to Rockingham, North Carolina, for the Rockingham ARCA 125 this weekend after the season-opening race at Five Flags Speedway.

The Rockingham ARCA 125 is the second race of the 2025 ARCA Menards Series East season and will be held at the Rockingham Speedway on Saturday, April 19. The event will start at 1 pm ET and be broadcast on FloRacing. For radio coverage, tune into MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Rockingham ARCA 125 is contested over 125 laps (125 miles) at the 1.017-mile-long D-shaped oval track. Rockingham is making a return to NASCAR national series ranks after 12 years.

Twenty-seven ARCA East drivers have entered 27 spots for this year’s Rockingham ARCA 125. The entry list for the event features some notable drivers like Lavar Scott, William Sawalich, Tyler Reif, Timmy Hill, Tim Monroe, and Nate Moeller.

Motorsports journalist Joseph Srigley recently took to X to share a list of drivers taking part this week at Rockingham:

The ARCA weekend is set to kick off with practice 1 on Friday at 10:30 am ET, followed by Saturday’s practice 2 and qualifying session at 9:30 am ET and 10:35 am ET, respectively. The main event will be held at 1 pm ET on Saturday.

Max Reaves won the season-opening Pensacola 150 at Five Flags. However, he hasn’t entered for this week’s race.

Full entry list of ARCA Menards Series East 2025 Rockingham ARCA 125 at Rockingham Speedway

Here is the entry list for the 27 ARCA Menards Series East drivers that will take part in the Rockingham ARCA 125 at Rockingham Speedway:

#2 - Lanie Buice * #6 - Lavar Scott #9 - Blaine Donahue * #10 - Eloy Falcon Lopez * #11 - Zachary Tinkle #12 - Takuma Koga #18 - William Sawalich #20 - Jake Finch #23 - Tyler Reif #24 - Spencer Gallagher #25 - Patrick Staropoli #28 - Austin Green * #31 - Tim Goulet * #34 - Austin Vaughn * #39 - Caleb Costner #40 - Andrew Patterson * #48 - Brad Smith #56 - Timmy Hill #73 - Andy Jankowiak #76 - Kole Raz * #79 - Isaac Kitzmiller * #81 - Brent Crews * #86 - A.J. Moyer #93 - London McKenzie * #00 - Corey Aiken * #01 - Tim Monroe #06 - Nate Moeller

Catch the action-packed ARCA Menards Series East weekend at the Rockingham Speedway on April 19, 2025.

